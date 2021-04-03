WATCH: Andrew Booth makes another incredible one-handed INT
by - 2021 Apr 3, Sat 14:14

Andrew Booth just makes plays.

Booth has been no stranger to incredible interceptions and he made another in Saturday's spring game:

The play, however without replay review, was called out of bounds despite being inbounds.

He made a similar pick in a game last season versus Virginia:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Skalski celebrate after Ajou's touchdown reception
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Skalski celebrate after Ajou's touchdown reception
WATCH: Andrew Booth makes another incredible one-handed INT
WATCH: Andrew Booth makes another incredible one-handed INT
Houston Police Department announces investigation of Deshaun Watson
Houston Police Department announces investigation of Deshaun Watson
Brewer homers twice in Clemson opener win at NC State
Brewer homers twice in Clemson opener win at NC State
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest