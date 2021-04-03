WATCH: Andrew Booth makes another incredible one-handed INT

TigerNet Staff by

Andrew Booth just makes plays.

Booth has been no stranger to incredible interceptions and he made another in Saturday's spring game:

Called out-of-bounds but Andrew Booth makes one-handed interceptions like it's a routine play... ?? pic.twitter.com/e76SPIMhpo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021

The play, however without replay review, was called out of bounds despite being inbounds.

He made a similar pick in a game last season versus Virginia: