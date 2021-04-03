|
WATCH: Andrew Booth makes another incredible one-handed INT
|2021 Apr 3, Sat 14:14-
Andrew Booth just makes plays.
Booth has been no stranger to incredible interceptions and he made another in Saturday's spring game:
Called out-of-bounds but Andrew Booth makes one-handed interceptions like it's a routine play... ?? pic.twitter.com/e76SPIMhpo— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021
The play, however without replay review, was called out of bounds despite being inbounds.
He made a similar pick in a game last season versus Virginia:
Tags: Andrew Booth Jr.