WATCH: ACCN to feature Esso Club, Smokin' Pig, Pound Cake Man, more

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson is loaded with tradition and uniqueness that really makes people embrace Tiger Town.

ACC Network spent a few days in Clemson recently and did a feature on several beloved eateries and attractions. While in Clemson, host Jess Roy explored The Smoking Pig, ’55 Exchange, The Pound Cake Man, and the Esso Club.

Jess also spent time on Lake Hartwell - the site of the ACC’s annual Rowing Championship, Central, S.C., where she visits the Train Museum and Elkmont Tap & Cellar and milks goats at Split Creek Farm.

She finished her three-day weekend in Greenville, S.C., 30 miles from Clemson, with a stroll down the pedestrian suspension bridge and at Treetop Quest.

The 30-minute show premieres Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out a few short clips below of her time in Tiger Town: