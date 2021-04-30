Updated Clemson NFL draft projections for day two

TigerNet Staff by

Day two of the NFL draft gets underway at 7 p.m. on a trio of networks (ABC/NFL Network/ESPN) and a couple Tigers could hear their name called.

Sports Illustrated projects Jackson Carman and Amari Rodgers to be selected later on Friday night in the third round, with Carman going to the Clemson-friendly Raiders with the 80th pick as a guard and Rodgers going to the Saints with the 105th selection.

"The Raiders plan on using Round 1 pick Alex Leatherwood at right tackle," SI analyzed, "but they still have question marks on the interior line. Carman would come in and compete for a job immediately in Las Vegas, where Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock continue to turn over an expensive and successful veteran unit. At some point, even with Derek Carr’s quick release, the Raiders will need to hit on some cheap talent."

On Rodgers: "After taking a pass-rusher in the first round (and, in this mock draft, scraping the linebacker and interior defensive line markets), the Saints try to hit on a mid-round wide receiver, adding a wrinkle to their talented but aging offense. Rodgers is the kind of multi-purpose weapon Sean Payton could have a lot of fun with."

NFL.com has one Tiger going in its second-round mock draft in Amari Rodgers, at No. 52 to the Chicago Bears.

CBS has Carman among the top-25 remaining prospects after day one, with Cornell Powell among the next 25.