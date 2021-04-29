BREAKING

Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 29, 2021, 8:37 PM
Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall

Trevor Lawrence made long-awaited Clemson history Thursday night when he became the school’s first NFL draft No. 1 overall pick.

Since 2018, Lawrence has a 34-2 record at Clemson while the Jaguars are 33-79 since 2014, worst in the NFL according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Twitter was abuzz about Lawrence's anticipated arrival to Jacksonville and wishing him well in the NFL.

Congratulations to Lawrence on making Clemson history and it should be fun to follow him for a long time in the pro ranks.

Check out some of the social media reaction of Lawrence being picked No. 1 overall:

