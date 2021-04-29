Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Trevor Lawrence made long-awaited Clemson history Thursday night when he became the school’s first NFL draft No. 1 overall pick.

Since 2018, Lawrence has a 34-2 record at Clemson while the Jaguars are 33-79 since 2014, worst in the NFL according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Twitter was abuzz about Lawrence's anticipated arrival to Jacksonville and wishing him well in the NFL.

Congratulations to Lawrence on making Clemson history and it should be fun to follow him for a long time in the pro ranks.

Check out some of the social media reaction of Lawrence being picked No. 1 overall:

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Jaguars select QB Trevor Lawrence.



??: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/6KaGOGGAXr — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

With the first pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select the winningest QB in Clemson history, and now, the first #1 overall pick in @ClemsonFB history, Trevor Lawrence.



Congratulations, @Trevorlawrencee! pic.twitter.com/Lobfjtzoxz — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) April 30, 2021

Six foot six. Rocket arm. Golden locks.



He's got all the right pieces. ??



Congratulations, @Trevorlawrencee — the first #NFLDraft No. 1 pick in Clemson history!



?? @goldyeller pic.twitter.com/nZ95qlp3vp — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2021

At the Masters earlier this month, former No. 1 pick Peyton Manning told this year’s No. 1 pick, new Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence, that Urban Meyer needs to play him every play of every game so that he can break his record - his record for most interceptions by a rookie (28). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

TREEEEVVVVVOOOOORRRRRRR!!!!!!! — John Simpson (@_JohnSimpson) April 30, 2021

Truly deserves it all ?? @Trevorlawrencee — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) April 30, 2021

A jersey swap unlike any you’ve seen before!



?? @jaredemerson pic.twitter.com/YFBQWCkTvK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2021

Trevor Lawrence had an 86-4 combined record as starting quarterback in high school and college the exact same record Bill Walton had in his varsity basketball career at UCLA. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 30, 2021

The first No. 1 pick in @ClemsonFB history ??



Trevor Lawrence is headed to the @Jaguars! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/2aP7XhNnBr — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 30, 2021

The long presumed No. 1 pick is now OFFICIALLY the No. 1 overall pick!



Congratulations, @Trevorlawrencee!



?? LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8C9sUfTfRw — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2021

When Trevor Lawrence makes his first start in Jacksonville he will be just the fourth former Clemson quarterback to start an NFL game. The others are Deshaun Watson (53 career starts), Steve Fuller (42) and Charlie Whitehurst (9). — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 30, 2021

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars select QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson#NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/JGjnjsbJJu — PFF (@PFF) April 30, 2021

No. 1 Recruit

No. 1 College QB

...and now the No. 1 pick! pic.twitter.com/keBA2d2kdu — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2021

There is no question… @Trevorlawrencee is 1 of 1 pic.twitter.com/SWJMXaH3iQ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2021