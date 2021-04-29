|
Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall
|Thursday, April 29, 2021, 8:37 PM- -
Trevor Lawrence made long-awaited Clemson history Thursday night when he became the school’s first NFL draft No. 1 overall pick.
Since 2018, Lawrence has a 34-2 record at Clemson while the Jaguars are 33-79 since 2014, worst in the NFL according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Twitter was abuzz about Lawrence's anticipated arrival to Jacksonville and wishing him well in the NFL.
Congratulations to Lawrence on making Clemson history and it should be fun to follow him for a long time in the pro ranks.
Check out some of the social media reaction of Lawrence being picked No. 1 overall:
With the first pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select the winningest QB in Clemson history, and now, the first #1 overall pick in @ClemsonFB history, Trevor Lawrence.— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) April 30, 2021
At the Masters earlier this month, former No. 1 pick Peyton Manning told this year’s No. 1 pick, new Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence, that Urban Meyer needs to play him every play of every game so that he can break his record - his record for most interceptions by a rookie (28).— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021
Trevor Lawrence had an 86-4 combined record as starting quarterback in high school and college the exact same record Bill Walton had in his varsity basketball career at UCLA.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 30, 2021
When Trevor Lawrence makes his first start in Jacksonville he will be just the fourth former Clemson quarterback to start an NFL game. The others are Deshaun Watson (53 career starts), Steve Fuller (42) and Charlie Whitehurst (9).— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 30, 2021
He’s coming home. Welcome to @cityofJax @Trevorlawrencee I’ve asked @JTAFLA to turn our Acosta bridge from @ClemsonFB colors to our home colors. Thx forthe love Clemson. Here we go @thecheckdown @nflnetwork @thecheckdown @NFL @gmfb #GMFB #Jaguars #DTWD here’s the skyline tonight pic.twitter.com/qTsW9dSCQx— Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 30, 2021
