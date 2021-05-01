Twitter reacts to the Chiefs drafting Cornell Powell

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell was selected with the 181st overall pick in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Just about all the Twitter reaction was positive with most thinking the Chiefs got a steal in the fifth round.

Powell finished his Clemson career with 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 1,207 snaps over 54 career games (12 starts).

@CornellPowell17 LETS GOOOO! So happy for you bro! ?????? Chiefs got a great one! — Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) May 1, 2021

They don’t even know what they just did with this one ! https://t.co/R3KZix6Tza — Kelly Bryant (@KellyB125) May 1, 2021

Congrats to @arodgers_3 & @CornellPowell17 on being selected in the #2021NFLDraft! Phenomenal players and men that will make an impact for their franchises and community. That’s TWO MORE WRs drafted @ClemsonFB family! The tradition continues! pic.twitter.com/GCumV3OUhN — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) May 1, 2021

So proud of you @CornellPowell17!

Thank you for your perseverance and grit to stick it out, stay focused & prepared, and perform when it mattered most. The best is yet to come for you! — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) May 1, 2021

Chiefs director of college scouting Ryne Nutt on Clemson receiver Cornell Powell: "He's going to be our post-up receiver." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) May 1, 2021

Cornell Powell seems like the kind of WR who Mahomes can just throw it up to. Big frame, strong kid. Back shoulder all day. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) May 1, 2021

@CornellPowell17 yessir, words can’t explain how proud I am to see you reach your dream. Your story will be a testimony for others, lets gooooo?? — Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 1, 2021

?? EXPERT OPINION ALERT ??



Cornell Powell will be the steal of the Draft at WR. — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) May 1, 2021

.@LRiddickESPN on Cornell Powell.



“KC needs this. He wins on the outside. He’s a great route runner. He’s strong after the catch and in between the numbers. He’s a great double move route runner. He’s much different than the profile of WR they have right now. Veach wanted this.” — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) May 1, 2021

#Chiefs newest addition, WR Cornell Powell. The man invented protein shakes and has never had a carb. pic.twitter.com/Np8NE45S2i — blake (@BlakeTheOpaque) May 1, 2021

After battling through a stacked WR corps throughout his career at Clemson, Cornell Powell ends up getting drafted in the same round (fifth) and into the same division (AFC West) as former Clemson teammate Hunter Renfrow, who was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) May 1, 2021

. @CornellPowell17 takes in the moment with his mother & fiancé.



Congratulations from the entire #ClemsonFamily ?? pic.twitter.com/96C0GA1X5m — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 1, 2021

cornell played with deshaun watson and trevor lawrence at clemson, and will now catch passes from pat mahomes. you could do soooo much worse https://t.co/HLetED5aE5 — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) May 1, 2021