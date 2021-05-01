BREAKING

Twitter reacts to the Chiefs drafting Cornell Powell
by - Saturday, May 1, 2021, 4:17 PM
Cornell Powell was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round.
Former Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell was selected with the 181st overall pick in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Just about all the Twitter reaction was positive with most thinking the Chiefs got a steal in the fifth round.

Powell finished his Clemson career with 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 1,207 snaps over 54 career games (12 starts).

