Twitter reacts to Clemson's shutout win over South Carolina
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:50 PM
The Clemson defense dominated the Gamecocks
The Clemson defense dominated the Gamecocks

Clemson dominated their in-state rival South Carolina 30-0 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night.

It was the 22nd shutout of South Carolina by Clemson in the series and the first time since the Tigers beat the Gamecocks 45-0 in 1989.

Clemson has won seven straight against South Carolina for the first time since 1934-1940.

The Tigers had their way on both sides of the ball as they controlled the game with an impressive rushing attack that gained 265 yards featuring Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, and Phil Mafah.

Check out some of the reactions and comments on Twitter of Clemson's shutout win over South Carolina:

