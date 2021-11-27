Twitter reacts to Clemson's shutout win over South Carolina

Clemson dominated their in-state rival South Carolina 30-0 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night.

It was the 22nd shutout of South Carolina by Clemson in the series and the first time since the Tigers beat the Gamecocks 45-0 in 1989.

Clemson has won seven straight against South Carolina for the first time since 1934-1940.

The Tigers had their way on both sides of the ball as they controlled the game with an impressive rushing attack that gained 265 yards featuring Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, and Phil Mafah.

Check out some of the reactions and comments on Twitter of Clemson's shutout win over South Carolina:

Already know that killed me not being able to play tonight. Made my heart full watching my brothers EMPTY out Willy B. 7 BABY!!!! SHUTOUT — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) November 28, 2021

That crowd went from SOLD OUT to Socially Distant real quick ???? — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 28, 2021

Farewell to thee ?? pic.twitter.com/nriITwo6Av — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 28, 2021

So Clemson's "down year" is likely to end in another 10-win season. CFP has warped expectations in such a ridiculous way — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 28, 2021

You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/EbvUJGhPjG — The Angry Clemson Fan (@AngryClemsonFan) November 28, 2021

UofSC fans SWORE this was their year. Meanwhile South Carolina gets shut out for the first time since 1989 lmaooo — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) November 28, 2021

The Aluminum Bowl.

A Bi-annual tradition unlike any other. #ReinSupremeAlway pic.twitter.com/akUpqlS8P0 — Sons of Clemson (@SonsOfClemson) November 28, 2021

Get them doughnuts ready 30-0 ?? #clemson — Marcus Edmond (@OMGYOUNGAMAZE) November 28, 2021

Clemson finishes the season giving up just 5 ppg vs. SEC teams. Hope some AP voters see this ?? — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) November 28, 2021

Great win for @ClemsonFB! I’m proud of the heart and determination they have shown this season. Go Tigers! #ALLIN #PalmettoBowl — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) November 28, 2021

Don’t worry, coots. We’ll turn out the lights….#ShutOut — Clemson Tom (@ClemsonTom) November 28, 2021

30-0

38-3

56-35

34-10

56-7

37-32

35-17



72-42-4



Dominance. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 28, 2021

The SEC scores a grand total of 3 points against the #clemson defense this year.



Too bad we couldn’t have had just a serviceable offense. We would have given the playoff hell. — Sons of Clemson (@SonsOfClemson) November 28, 2021

We will forever run that state! Goose egg! Go tigers ?? — Dj Reader (@Djread98) November 28, 2021

#23 Clemson stifles rival South Carolina in a 30-0 rout.



The Tigers defeat the Gamecocks for a 7th consecutive year, and shut them out for the 21st time in series history.#CLEMvsSC pic.twitter.com/Plo8DTrLe0 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 28, 2021

Clemson blanked South Carolina 30-0 and here’s the depth chart from the season opener with players not available tonight removed pic.twitter.com/19ICV100Ra — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 28, 2021

Clemson shut out South Carolina for the 22nd time in series history. That means that South Carolina has 42 overall wins, and Clemson has 22 SHUTOUTS. An interesting side note....all 22 of those shutouts have occurred in Columbia. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 28, 2021