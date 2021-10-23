Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Pittsburgh
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Oct 23, Sat 18:55
Ken Ruinard - USA Today Sports
Ken Ruinard - USA Today Sports

Clemson lost against a talented Pittsburgh squad 27-17 on Saturday and dropped the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.

This was the first loss by 10+ points for Clemson against an ACC opponent since 2014 versus Georgia Tech (53 games). It was also the fifth straight game with 21 or fewer points for the first time since 1994.

It was an eventful game as starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was benched in the third quarter after a pick-six on a shovel pass that changed the course of the ballgame.

The Tigers also lost one of their captains Matt Bockhorst to a knee injury, as he likely will be out for some time.

Check out some of the reactions to the loss on Twitter:

Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Pittsburgh
