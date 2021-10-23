Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Pittsburgh

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson lost against a talented Pittsburgh squad 27-17 on Saturday and dropped the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.

This was the first loss by 10+ points for Clemson against an ACC opponent since 2014 versus Georgia Tech (53 games). It was also the fifth straight game with 21 or fewer points for the first time since 1994.

It was an eventful game as starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was benched in the third quarter after a pick-six on a shovel pass that changed the course of the ballgame.

The Tigers also lost one of their captains Matt Bockhorst to a knee injury, as he likely will be out for some time.

Check out some of the reactions to the loss on Twitter:

We on the map. Hail 2 Pitt!!! 27-17 over Clemson. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) October 23, 2021

Pitt’s HC Pat Narduzzi told me he passed out gold sharpies to the team last night because this victory over Clemson would be a signature win ?? — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) October 23, 2021

Since 2015, Clemson has lost only 5 games to ACC opponents. Pitt is only ACC team with 2 wins vs. Clemson in that span — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 23, 2021

The Clemson Tigers are 0-7 against the spread ?? pic.twitter.com/gR2XgO4tcO — br_betting (@br_betting) October 23, 2021

Clemson hadn't lost more than one regular-season game since 2014.



The Tigers are now 4-3, with those three losses matching their total from the last three seasons combined. pic.twitter.com/Iz41l7sVz7 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 23, 2021

Clemson has now failed to crack 19 points in regulation in its first 6 FBS games of the year.



In the playoff era, the only other teams to do that:

2015 BC (finished 3-9)

2017 Kent St (2-10)

2015 Vandy (4-8)

2014 Kent St (3-9)

2021 Arizona (0-7)

2021 Southern Miss (1-6) — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 23, 2021

It's been a while since Clemson has struggled like this #FOXFacts pic.twitter.com/P382E5zxdy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 23, 2021

Pitt gonna close out Clemson. They controlled the whole game. They're very much in the mix to win the ACC.



After 6 straight CFP trips, Clemson's playing for the Sun Bowl. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 23, 2021

Celebration here at Heinz Field for #Pitt over #Clemson as the Panthers score 27 vs No. 2 defense in country on their way to 6-1, 3-0 in ACC: pic.twitter.com/qFANHy1VaP — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 23, 2021

Pitt doing to Clemson what Clemson used to do to other teams. Imposing its will. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) October 23, 2021

Clemson fans: it's just so hard staying invested in a team this horrible, yknow?



FSU fans: pic.twitter.com/5wxrSS7pcw — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 23, 2021

Kenny Pickett is the 3rd ACC QB over the last 15 seasons to have multiple pass TD in each of his first 7 games of a season, joining Sam Howell (in 2019) and Jameis Winston (in 2013) via @ESPNStatsInfo — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 23, 2021

Just noticed that Justin Foster is also not dressed. In addition to Bresee, the WRs, no Foster, no Galloway, Bockhorst looks long-term, lot of OL out. This team is a MASH unit — David Hood (@MDavidHood) October 23, 2021

A lot brother… A lot ??????? https://t.co/xlIIZpxZLE — Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) October 23, 2021

Maybe Clemson's offensive woes go beyond who's under center... pic.twitter.com/DGDGH14gdI — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 23, 2021

Clemson had everything in front of them still after losing by a touchdown to Georgia, and this team got worse each week. Mind boggling — Tiger Talkin’ (@TigerTalkin) October 23, 2021

Let’s go PHOMMACHANH, I’ve said it over and over, I just want a CLEMSON win. It’s a team sport and we support who ever is on the field. #AllIn #GoTigers — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) October 23, 2021

Pitt is getting its licks in on Clemson today. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 23, 2021

It’s a hard knock life for Clemson fans pic.twitter.com/RrMgNDoMzg — BetMGM ?? (@BetMGM) October 23, 2021

Clemson’s offense being this bad is one of the most puzzling storylines of this season https://t.co/vS1Reeu8DX — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 23, 2021

Per StatBroadcast, Clemson was 1-11 on deep passing attempts (15y+) — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) October 23, 2021

You must have a name that’s impossible to pronounce to play QB for Clemson this year pic.twitter.com/KKCXusJUgF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2021