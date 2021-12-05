Twitter reacts to Brent Venables being top target for Oklahoma

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Times are a-changin' possibly for the Clemson football program.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is being targeted as Oklahoma's top target for their vacant coaching position according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Obviously, this is not ideal news for Clemson fans as they might be losing their elite defensive coach.

This is a big story in the college sports world so check out the latest reaction from media, fans, etc on the possible Venables to Sooner news:

Veteran Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has emerged as the top target for the @OU_Football head coaching job, and the two sides could finalize a deal as early as today. Ole Miss’ Jeff Lebby is Venables’ top choice as offensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 5, 2021

Guess we need to start for preparing for a #Clemson world without Brent Venables in it. ?? — Sons of Clemson (@SonsOfClemson) December 5, 2021

With AD Dan Radakovich in talks at Miami and OC Tony Elliott as a candidate at both Duke and Virginia, Clemson *could* have its biggest shakeup in over a decade. https://t.co/Pzr0oNhSH5 — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 5, 2021

I think Clemson fans know how lucky they were that Venables stuck around as long as he did but if they lose their AD and DC in a weekend people are not going to be happy. https://t.co/JgvyijPXdH — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 5, 2021

#Oklahoma has targeted #Clemson DC Brent Venables as its next head coach, sources tell @SInow, confirming @ClowESPN’s report.



Deal expected to be finalized soon. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 5, 2021

It will be different without Brent Venables, but Clemson isn't going to collapse. Dabo Swinney will get that thing back to a championship level in no time. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 5, 2021

also while I said the "demise of the Clemson dynasty" talk was a bit premature, this certainly changes the conversation a bit... — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 5, 2021

.@TheAthletic can confirm other reports that Oklahoma is zeroing in on Clemson DC Brent Venables as head coach, with Ole Miss Jeff Lebby potentially coming with him.



This started to really get legs last night. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 5, 2021

Brent Venables has been Clemson's full-time DC for 9 seasons (1st year he was co-DC).



In those 9 years, Clemson has allowed 5+ yards per play only twice (2013 - 5.1 and 2020 - 5.0).



During that same time, Oklahoma has allowed 5+ yards per play in 8 of 9 seasons. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 5, 2021

Oklahoma has targeted Clemson DC Brent Venables as the Sooners' next head football coach, and the two sides hope to have a deal finalized as early as Sunday, sources told @ClowESPN. https://t.co/vp0DK5Q5Fn — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2021

Noted during the season how great Clemson’s injury luck had been from 2015-2020 then it all caught up to them in 2021.



Same dynamic with staff changes happening now, too. https://t.co/wn6w4EOE5T — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 5, 2021

Clemson will be the most intriguing team in the country next season. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 5, 2021

#Clemson's stability in past decade has been remarkable and helped fuel its dynasty in football. Could be ending soon with DC Brent Venables (Oklahoma), AD Dan Radakovich (Miami) and OC Tony Elliott (Duke/UVA but likely Duke) all in play for other jobs. What a run it has been. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 5, 2021

BREAKING: Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has emerged as the top target to be Oklahoma’s next Head Coach, per @ClowESPN pic.twitter.com/DW84dHb7lx — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 5, 2021

Since Morris left, Dabo’s staff changes:

Promoted Elliott & Scott - both Clemson guys w/no prior OC exp.



Hired Streeter, Spiller, Grisham (all Clemson grads w/o prior FBS coaching exp) & Conn + Hall (former Dabo teammates w/o FBS exp) + Bates (Former Bama player w/no FBS exp). — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 5, 2021

If Brent Venables brought with him Jeff Lebby to OU, that'd be a coaching tandem to get excited about for sure. — John Buhler (@buhler118) December 5, 2021

Brent Venables will be the 2nd oldest head coach at Oklahoma at the time of his hiring. He turns 51 on December 18th. Trails only Howard Schnellenberger was 60. — Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) December 5, 2021

What kind of hire is Brent Venables? pic.twitter.com/gCZCB1y7IL — Steve Bullard (@stevebullard) December 5, 2021

Brent Venables is the frontrunner at Oklahoma. May have competition for Jeff Lebby at OC. TBD. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 5, 2021

A collection of images of Brent Venables being pulled off the field by assistant strength coach/wrangler Adam Smotherman pic.twitter.com/LrZ4HiTTEF — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 5, 2021

Brent Venables and Porter Moser firing each other up on their respective game days



Tweet inspired by @OUhoopsFanGreg pic.twitter.com/HNb7OBJIAC — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 5, 2021

Brent Venables is an excellent football coach. Flat out excellent.



However, if Oklahoma indeed hires him to replace Lincoln Riley, that's about as big of a win as Texas could hope for out of all of this. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) December 5, 2021

Daniel Tosh will play a great Brent Venables in the heartwarming film about winning 15 straight National Championships at OU. pic.twitter.com/xp5GDBTOle — Keithen Faerber (@KeithenFaerber) December 5, 2021

Just about time to be all smiles in Norman. It's Brent Venables season. pic.twitter.com/ZBkEWN92iD — Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) December 5, 2021

Lincoln Riley had no killer instinct. The man was too passive to get over the hump. Brent Venables is legitimately terrifying. I mean seriously, the man needs a get-back coach just so he doesn't run onto the field and crack someone's skull. The BOOM is back at Oklahoma. #Sooners — Seth Oliveras ? (@SethOliveras) December 5, 2021

BV turned the damn Clemson tigers into a defensive Power. His resume is impeccable. Elite level recruiting and Elite Defenses on the field. Not to mention the number of #NFL players that call him coach. There’s a bunch of people with this garbage take. Try again fools. #Sooners https://t.co/N4XGH1cPxK — Sam Mayes (@AllmericanMayes) December 5, 2021

Staff continuity has been Clemson's primary strength for a long time under Dabo Swinney. That appears to be coming to a close. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 5, 2021

Clemson fans looking for Brent Venables like pic.twitter.com/9FVxuNxlXc — Boomer *Venerable Venables Simp* Beamer (@ImDerBatman) December 5, 2021

Brent Venables’ defensive yards per play average @ Clemson since 2014:



21-22- 4.3 (#5)

20-21- 4.9 (#22)

19-20- 4.3 (#3)

18-19- 4.1 (#2)

17-18- 4.1 (#2)

16-17- 4.6 (#8)

15-16- 4.6 (#11)

14-15- 4.0 (#1)#Sooners — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) December 5, 2021

SOURCE: OU brass is en route to Clemson and working to finalize a deal to make Tigers DC Brent Venables the next head coach at Oklahoma. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2021

This has promise to be a high-impact hire in multiple places. Venables has waited and waited and waited ... and he's a huge part of the powerhouse that Dabo Swinney's built at Clemson. https://t.co/jwtvnURz7o — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 5, 2021