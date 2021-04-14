Twenty women disclose their names in Deshaun Watson lawsuit

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

One of the women that had filed a civil lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct has dropped her lawsuit.

"In light of privacy and security concerns, Plaintiff has decided not to pursue her case, for now," the plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee, posted Tuesday night. "Plaintiff reserves the right to refile this case once such concerns are addressed."

However, there are still 20 civil lawsuits remaining for Watson as of Wednesday night.

Two judges ruled that the plaintiffs suing Watson had to identify themselves recently, so the 20 plaintiffs are no longer 'Jane Does.'

Before this ruling, there were only two women that had been publicly identified from the lawsuits.

"While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword," Watson's attorney Rusy Hardin said in a statement on Thursday. "While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court."