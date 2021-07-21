TV channel announced for Clemson-BC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A newsworthy nugget was released during the initial press conference at the ACC Media Day on Tuesday.

ACC commissioner James J. Phillips broke the news on two upcoming football matchups.

The Boston College at Clemson game and the Notre Dame at Virginia Tech contest will both be on the ACC Network this season.

Obviously, this is done so that that the network can get a few high-caliber games exclusively on their channel and maybe get some new subscriptions in 2021.