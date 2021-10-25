TV announcers for Clemson-FSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, October 25, 2021, 6:00 PM
Griffin is a new announcer for ESPN (Mitchell Layton - USA Today Sports)
Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) will face off against Florida State (3-4, 2-2 ACC) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Mark Jones (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (sideline)will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Seminoles are coming off arguably their best performance of the season, destroying UMass 59-3 on Saturday. Conversely, Clemson lost their third game of the season, losing to Pittsburgh 27-17.

The Tigers are currently a 10-point favorite against FSU with most oddsmakers.

Clemson won 45-14 the last time the two met, in the 2019 matchup in Death Valley.

