TV announcers for Clemson-FSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) will face off against Florida State (3-4, 2-2 ACC) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Mark Jones (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (sideline)will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Seminoles are coming off arguably their best performance of the season, destroying UMass 59-3 on Saturday. Conversely, Clemson lost their third game of the season, losing to Pittsburgh 27-17.

The Tigers are currently a 10-point favorite against FSU with most oddsmakers.

Clemson won 45-14 the last time the two met, in the 2019 matchup in Death Valley.