Trevor Lawrence releases Adidas X NFTs to support Jacksonville charities
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, May 6, 2021, 11:43 AM
A few lucky collectors were able to grab a digital collectible of Lawrence
A few lucky collectors were able to grab a digital collectible of Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence mania is a full go in Jacksonville.

Lawrence understands his current spotlight and is trying to help out his new community by donating to various local charities.

Adidas partnered with Lawrence and made a limited run of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) featuring Lawrence that said 'First Pick since Day 1.'

The NFTs were available for only one hour on Thursday morning at $100 each, and they sold 878 of them, which raised funds around $87,000 for charities.

“I’m thrilled at the chance to use my platform and partnerships to help support the community that will soon be my home,” Lawrence said in a statement. “It is important for me to give back to this city that has already given me so much, and I am excited to find a way to involve the fans in this special commemorative moment."

There is also an auction for a one-of-a-kind NFT that includes a physical copy of the card and a signed pair of Lawrence's Adidas cleats.

The current auction price is $10,000 with over 10 hours to go.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence releases Adidas X NFTs to support Jacksonville charities
Trevor Lawrence releases Adidas X NFTs to support Jacksonville charities
Clemson standout DE reverses course, announces intention to return
Clemson standout DE reverses course, announces intention to return
Tigers pull away from Spartans, extend winning streak
Tigers pull away from Spartans, extend winning streak
73 Clemson student-athletes set to graduate this week
73 Clemson student-athletes set to graduate this week
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest