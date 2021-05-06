Trevor Lawrence releases Adidas X NFTs to support Jacksonville charities

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Trevor Lawrence mania is a full go in Jacksonville.

Lawrence understands his current spotlight and is trying to help out his new community by donating to various local charities.

Adidas partnered with Lawrence and made a limited run of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) featuring Lawrence that said 'First Pick since Day 1.'

The NFTs were available for only one hour on Thursday morning at $100 each, and they sold 878 of them, which raised funds around $87,000 for charities.

“I’m thrilled at the chance to use my platform and partnerships to help support the community that will soon be my home,” Lawrence said in a statement. “It is important for me to give back to this city that has already given me so much, and I am excited to find a way to involve the fans in this special commemorative moment."

There is also an auction for a one-of-a-kind NFT that includes a physical copy of the card and a signed pair of Lawrence's Adidas cleats.

The current auction price is $10,000 with over 10 hours to go.

Going Platinum.



Open edition for @Trevorlawrencee "Platinum" NFT is now closed. Proceeds will support charities serving Jacksonville community. Stay tuned for a surprise tonight on @bitski. ?? pic.twitter.com/kVD6ymz4zT — adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) May 6, 2021

AUCTION LIVE.



This 1-for-1 @Trevorlawrencee NFT is available to bid on @bitski until 7pm PST. Purchase includes physical copy of NFT and pair of signed player-edition #FR3AK Ultra cleats. All proceeds go to support charities in the Jacksonville community. pic.twitter.com/QANPpHcqkb — adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) May 6, 2021