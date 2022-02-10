Trevor Lawrence excited to work with new Jaguars coach, ready for year two

Trevor Lawrence is where he wants to be some day but just not exactly what he wants to be doing this particular week in the future.

Lawrence is in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl and partnered with some fellow NFL athletes to give back to the community and play some football with area kids.

"Giving back to the community is important to me and my wife [Marissa]. That's something we love to be a part of. Really glad we were able to be here today," Lawrence told the Bleacher Report. "It's really cool seeing those kids, and the impact sports has on those kids is really special, so it was a lot of fun."

Lawrence has also been hitting the Super Bowl media blitz to talk about his new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and expectations for his career.

"There's a lot of things I want to get better at," he told B/R. "The biggest things when you look at the game: I want to work on my accuracy, consistency and then just the way I play the game. I thought as the year went on I got a lot better, but that's such a big part of the NFL that is different from college, the situational football is so much more important. Every game comes down to one or two possessions, so you just really have to take advantage of them."

Lawrence is ready to get to work with Pederson.

"Being able to talk to him on the phone, and I met him in person last week, I really like him," Lawrence said. "I think his personality fits well with mine. I think we're going to get along great. Just talking a little bit about football, I can tell he's really smart and knows what he's doing. So I'm really excited to learn this new offense and get going."

“I feel great about the progress I’ve made and where I’m at.”@Trevorlawrencee joins @NFLTotalAccess to discuss his new coach Doug Pederson, and the difference between playing college and professional football.??@Jaguars | @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/k42QU9QuI9 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 10, 2022

“What Joe has been able to do is pretty impressive…For me it’s doing what I can do to be the best player I can be next season.”

?@Trevorlawrencee on Joe Burrow, and what he’s looking forward to working on next season. ??@Jaguars | @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/VVuFeYfXgG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 10, 2022