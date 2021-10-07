Trevor Lawrence addresses Urban Meyer's off-field behavior and effect on Jaguars

Someone had to show some maturity publicly in the Jacksonville Jaguars organization this past week, and that fell on former Clemson quarterback and face of the franchise Trevor Lawrence.

His head coach Urban Meyer, who was already known for making questionable decisions at best, was caught on camera this weekend after the Jaguars fell to 0-4, well, we'll let ESPN's story this week describe it:

"Urban Meyer said he never considered resigning in the wake of two viral videos that emerged showing him with at least one woman who was not his wife at his restaurant in Columbus, Ohio...A nine-second video showing Meyer sitting with his back to the bar in an Ohio State pullover while a young woman danced close to his lap was posted to social media Saturday night. Roughly an hour after his Monday news conference, however, another video emerged on social media that appeared to show Meyer touching a woman's bottom while he was sitting at the bar. The woman appeared to be wearing the same clothes -- jeans and a white top -- as the woman in the first viral video."

After being found out, Meyer has made a number of apologies, with at least the ones to the team apparently not being received all that well. The Jaguars' team owner publicly reprimanded Meyer this week but expressed a measure of confidence that Meyer can rebound from the fiasco. Lawrence, however, said all the right things when making his regular press appearance.

"At the end of the day, I can speak for myself for sure, and I know most of the team feels this way, he’s still my head coach," Lawrence said. "I still respect him regardless of what happens. Like I said, we’re a team and we’re figuring it out, so we’re all good. We had a great day of practice today and we’re all still working."

Lawrence said Meyer was upfront with the team.

"I thought he did a really good job, handled it well, just was upfront with us and I think that was the best way to handle it, which he did. I think that’s where you can go, ‘Alright, next. Let’s move on.’ We have to keep working and get better and that’s what we’re doing, so I think we’re in a good spot as a team," Lawrence said.

The Jaguars host Tennessee this weekend as a 4.5-point underdog currently.

Trevor Lawrence turned 22 years old today. He handled an awkward press conference full of questions about Urban Meyer's weekend with a whole lot of maturity and grace. pic.twitter.com/T0eEVI1Kwu — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) October 6, 2021