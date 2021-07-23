TigerNet's Free Clemson Collectible of the Week

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet is doing a new weekly giveaway!

This week's free collectible (TigerNet giveaway #2) is a 2021 Trevor Lawrence Panini Instant Rookie Card.

This card is sold out on the Panini Website.

To get in the running for this rookie card, just reply to this article on the website and give us your thoughts/stories about Lawrence during his years at Clemson, projections of his NFL career, or show off any of your Clemson sports cards or collectibles.

We will pick a random winner from the posts on the website (using random.org) and mail it out to you.

Good luck and have a great week!

TigerNet Giveaway #1 (winner - InspectorM)