Three Clemson pros make NFL's top 25 players under 25

A former Tiger trio is in the top 25 players under 25 in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

2019 first-team All-ACC cornerback AJ Terrell made the top-10 (9) after his standout early performance with the Atlanta Falcons.

"Terrell earned the highest coverage grade of any cornerback in the NFL last season (90.1)," PFF's Trevor Sikkema said. "He allowed just 29 catches for 200 yards all year and surrendered a league-low 47.5 passer rating into his coverage. His massive leap in production in just his second NFL season at such a difficult position moves him into the top 10 of this list."

Next up is a 'WRU' rep with Cincinnati's Tee Higgins (19).

"His PFF grade took a nice jump from 75.9 as a rookie to 84.5 this past season," PFF analyzed. "He also finished strong with a ton of momentum going into 2022, as he recorded 100 receiving yards in four of his final six regular-season games and had back-to-back 100-yard games in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl."

Not far behind Higgins is Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft selection, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars (21).

"Lawrence’s rookie season wasn’t the triumphant year many were hoping for from the No. 1 overall pick, with him tallying 3,600 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions," PFF analyzed. "But let’s be real, there’s no chance it was going to be under Urban Meyer and the circus that was the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Among all the chaos, Lawrence still showed flashes of that special quarterback ability while navigating the typical NFL learning curve. With Doug Pederson now as his head coach, we’re expecting a huge leap from Lawrence in Year 2."