Report: College Football Playoff could be set for major expansion

College football has determined its champion with a selection of 2-to-4 teams in decisive games since 1998, but that is likely to change -- and by quite a bit -- in the upcoming seasons.

A Yahoo report early Tuesday said that a 12-team Playoff is the surprise favorite emerging from an extensive review from a CFP committee's findings to come in July.

The Yahoo report says that the Power 5 conferences, which all have championship games now, would have an automatic bid and the top Group of 5 conference team could receive a spot as a well. That leaves six at-large spots to fill and likely games played at the higher seeds in round one, with the top-four teams getting a bye.

CFP officials told Yahoo that there will be no changes over the next two seasons, however.

“The reason that you go to 12 is because you can develop the road of least resistance toward a good result,” a "high-ranking college official with knowledge of the process" told Yahoo.

Clemson has made the Playoff each season since 2015, making four national title game appearances and winning twice. Applying a 12-team model as proposed above using the AP Top 25, the Tigers would have the first team left out in the 2013 season (bumped by Group of 5 automatic bid and No. 15 UCF).