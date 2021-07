WATCH: Clemson commit Keon Sabb highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Keon Sabb Safety TigerNet: (4.73) (4.73)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#149 Overall, #8 S, #17 FL #149 Overall, #8 S, #17 FL Rivals:

#55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL #55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL 24/7:

#59 Overall, #5 S, #10 FL #59 Overall, #5 S, #10 FL 6-2200Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

Five-star safety Keon Sabb announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.

Sabb is rated the No. 1 athlete in the nation by 247Sports as he had 11 interceptions over his freshman and sophomore years at the safety position.

Clemson has added six 2022 commitments in just over a month.

Check out his dominating high school highlights below: