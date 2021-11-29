Top Clemson RB target updates top schools

Trevor Etienne Running Back TigerNet: (4.47) (4.47)

Height: 5-10 Weight: 200 Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#196 Overall, #16 RB, #10 LA #196 Overall, #16 RB, #10 LA Rivals:

#94 Overall, #2 RB, #7 LA #94 Overall, #2 RB, #7 LA 24/7:

#44 RB, #24 LA #44 RB, #24 LA 5-10200Jennings, LA (Jennings HS)2022

He has a familiar name, and he has a familiar team in his top schools.

Jennings (La.) 2022 running back Trevor Etienne, brother of Clemson career rushing leader Travis Etienne, cut his top schools down to a trio of Florida, Clemson and LSU on Monday.

Through October, playing QB and RB for Jennings, Etienne had tallied 1,591 rushing yards and 28 total scores.

The early signing period starts in mid-December (Dec. 15).