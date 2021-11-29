Top Clemson RB target updates top schools
by - Monday, November 29, 2021, 5:18 PM
Trevor Etienne Photo
Trevor Etienne - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 200   Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#196 Overall, #16 RB, #10 LA
Rivals:
#94 Overall, #2 RB, #7 LA
24/7:
#44 RB, #24 LA
Etienne is very familiar with the Clemson program after watching his brother succeed with the Tigers.
He has a familiar name, and he has a familiar team in his top schools.

Jennings (La.) 2022 running back Trevor Etienne, brother of Clemson career rushing leader Travis Etienne, cut his top schools down to a trio of Florida, Clemson and LSU on Monday.

Through October, playing QB and RB for Jennings, Etienne had tallied 1,591 rushing yards and 28 total scores.

The early signing period starts in mid-December (Dec. 15).

