Top Clemson RB target updates top schools
|Monday, November 29, 2021, 5:18 PM-
Trevor Etienne - Running Back
Height: 5-10 Weight: 200 Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.47)
ESPN:
#196 Overall, #16 RB, #10 LA
Rivals:
#94 Overall, #2 RB, #7 LA
24/7:
#44 RB, #24 LA
He has a familiar name, and he has a familiar team in his top schools.
Jennings (La.) 2022 running back Trevor Etienne, brother of Clemson career rushing leader Travis Etienne, cut his top schools down to a trio of Florida, Clemson and LSU on Monday.
Through October, playing QB and RB for Jennings, Etienne had tallied 1,591 rushing yards and 28 total scores.
The early signing period starts in mid-December (Dec. 15).
What y’all thinking? #ALLIN?? #GATORS?? #GEAUXTIGERS?? @Hayesfawcett3 @LSUfootball @ClemsonFB @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/hgjblqpZid— 3.ti3nn.3 ??? (@Trevor_Etienne) November 29, 2021
