Top Alabama D-lineman picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 13, Mon 11:32
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Jeremiah Beaman - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (3.80)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 265   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Parker HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#25 DE, #13 AL
24/7:
#132 Overall, #12 DL, #4 AL
Birmingham's Jeremiah Beaman is the latest 2024 prospect to gain a Clemson offer.
Birmingham's Jeremiah Beaman is the latest 2024 prospect to gain a Clemson offer.

Four-star 2024 Birmingham, Alabama defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Beaman said.

He is rated as high as the No. 12 D-lineman in the country, No. 4 prospect out of Alabama and No. 132 overall (247Sports).

In the last month, Beaman has also added offers from Florida State, Alabama, Miami and Auburn.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offers top North Carolina WR
Clemson offers top North Carolina WR
NFL analyst: Hunter Renfrow 'really smart' to bet on himself with new deal
NFL analyst: Hunter Renfrow 'really smart' to bet on himself with new deal
4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
4-star linebacker commits to Clemson
Top Alabama D-lineman picks up Clemson offer
Top Alabama D-lineman picks up Clemson offer
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 102 Recruits (92 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest