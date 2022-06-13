Top Alabama D-lineman picks up Clemson offer

Jeremiah Beaman Defensive Line

Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Parker HS) Class: 2024

#25 DE, #13 AL

#132 Overall, #12 DL, #4 AL

Four-star 2024 Birmingham, Alabama defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Beaman said.

He is rated as high as the No. 12 D-lineman in the country, No. 4 prospect out of Alabama and No. 132 overall (247Sports).

In the last month, Beaman has also added offers from Florida State, Alabama, Miami and Auburn.