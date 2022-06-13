|
Top Alabama D-lineman picks up Clemson offer
|2022 Jun 13, Mon 11:32-
|
Jeremiah Beaman - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Parker HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (3.80)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#25 DE, #13 AL
24/7:
#132 Overall, #12 DL, #4 AL
Four-star 2024 Birmingham, Alabama defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Beaman said.
He is rated as high as the No. 12 D-lineman in the country, No. 4 prospect out of Alabama and No. 132 overall (247Sports).
In the last month, Beaman has also added offers from Florida State, Alabama, Miami and Auburn.
Blessed to Receive A ???ffer from @ClemsonFB #AllIn ??@CoachEason1 @CoachWarren23 @CoachL__ pic.twitter.com/HazG1IvDPu— Jeremiah Beaman (@Jeremiah_Beaman) June 13, 2022
