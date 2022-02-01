SC player of year commits to Clemson as preferred walk-on
by - 2022 Feb 1, Tue 10:55
Trent Pearman - Quarterback
Height: 6-2   Weight: 170   Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Pearman got an up close look at the program over the years and competed in Clemson summer camp.
Two-time South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year Trent Pearman announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"ALL IN!" Pearman said of the preferred walk-on role on social media. "Thank you to Coach Swinney and Coach Streeter for this awesome opportunity! A dream come true! Thank you to everyone who has helped me develop as a person and an athlete!"

Pearman, the son of former Clemson assistant and now Tigers director of scouting Danny Pearman, led the Daniel Lions to a 14-0 record and a second straight Class AAA state championship this past season. Pearman passed for 3,769 yards and 45 touchdowns, including 272 yards and four scores in Daniel’s 45-20 win over Camden High in the state final. He also rushed for 306 yards and eight TDs on the season, and concluded his career with an unbeaten record as a starting quarterback.

He had a reported offer from UAB.

