Recent Tigers pledge announces decommitment

TigerNet Staff by

Four-star tight end Reid Mikeska announced a decommitment from Clemson on Thursday.

"After many prayers and discussions with my family, I have decided to decommit from Clemson University," Mikeska said. "I will be reopening my recruiting process and am excited for what god has planned."

Mikeska, rated as high as the No. 22 tight end in the nation, only committed to Clemson a month ago shortly after the spring game.

He received a Clemson offer in March.

"The family atmosphere," Mikeska said of what stood out about Clemson at the time. "Coach (Dabo) Swinney, coach (Kyle) Richardson -- they're all great people. They've been great to me. I really enjoyed my visit there. Close to family. Just kind of a no-brainer."

The Cypress, Texas product recently picked up an offer from Oklahoma and is reportedly set to visit there. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has had a longstanding policy about commitments not visiting other schools.

The 6-foot-6 target brought in 24 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns last season.