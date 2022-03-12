No. 1-rated LB prospect is first to announce 2024 Clemson offer
by - 2022 Mar 12, Sat 18:54
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets

Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown became the first 2024 prospect to announce a Clemson offer on Saturday.

"After a great visit and awesome day, I am very blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Brown said on Twitter.

He is rated as the No. 1 linebacker in class and holds double-digit offers already, tabbed as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Brown tallied 35 tackles, three for loss, with a sack over seven games last season. He rushed for 753 yards and 11 touchdowns as a running back.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Grand jury makes decision in Deshaun Watson criminal case
Grand jury makes decision in Deshaun Watson criminal case
No. 1-rated LB prospect is first to announce 2024 Clemson offer
No. 1-rated LB prospect is first to announce 2024 Clemson offer
4-star LB prospect, son of former NFL standout announces Clemson offer
4-star LB prospect, son of former NFL standout announces Clemson offer
4-star Peach State DB announces Clemson offer
4-star Peach State DB announces Clemson offer
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 116 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest