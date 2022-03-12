No. 1-rated LB prospect is first to announce 2024 Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown became the first 2024 prospect to announce a Clemson offer on Saturday.

"After a great visit and awesome day, I am very blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Brown said on Twitter.

He is rated as the No. 1 linebacker in class and holds double-digit offers already, tabbed as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Brown tallied 35 tackles, three for loss, with a sack over seven games last season. He rushed for 753 yards and 11 touchdowns as a running back.