No. 1-rated LB prospect is first to announce 2024 Clemson offer
Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown became the first 2024 prospect to announce a Clemson offer on Saturday.
"After a great visit and awesome day, I am very blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Brown said on Twitter.
He is rated as the No. 1 linebacker in class and holds double-digit offers already, tabbed as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Brown tallied 35 tackles, three for loss, with a sack over seven games last season. He rushed for 753 yards and 11 touchdowns as a running back.
After a great visit and awesome day, I am very blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!! @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @JeremyO_Johnson @CoachConn @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/65yGi7998i— sammy brown ?? (@sammybrown_) March 12, 2022
