No. 1-ranked Palmetto State prospect has Clemson in top schools

Monroe Freeling Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.75) (4.75)

Height: 6-7 Weight: 283 Hometown: Mount Pleasant, SC (Oceanside Collegiate Academy HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#89 Overall, #10 OL, #1 SC #89 Overall, #10 OL, #1 SC Rivals:

#114 Overall, #9 OL, #1 SC #114 Overall, #9 OL, #1 SC 24/7:

#96 Overall, #11 OT, #2 SC #96 Overall, #11 OT, #2 SC 6-7283Mount Pleasant, SC (Oceanside Collegiate Academy HS)2023

South Carolina's top-rated 2023 prospect included Clemson in his latest top schools list.

Mount Pleasant offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has the Tigers in a group of seven with Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Georgia.

Freeling has visited Clemson for Junior Day in 2022 and received a Tigers offer at Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

He is rated the top player in South Carolina by both ESPN and Rivals.com and as high as the No. 89 player overall by ESPN.