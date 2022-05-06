No. 1-ranked Palmetto State prospect has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 May 6, Fri 20:24
Monroe Freeling Photo
Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 283   Hometown: Mount Pleasant, SC (Oceanside Collegiate Academy HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#89 Overall, #10 OL, #1 SC
Rivals:
#114 Overall, #9 OL, #1 SC
24/7:
#96 Overall, #11 OT, #2 SC
Monroe Freeling is one of the top-rated prospects in South Carolina.
Monroe Freeling is one of the top-rated prospects in South Carolina.

South Carolina's top-rated 2023 prospect included Clemson in his latest top schools list.

Mount Pleasant offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has the Tigers in a group of seven with Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Georgia.

Freeling has visited Clemson for Junior Day in 2022 and received a Tigers offer at Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

He is rated the top player in South Carolina by both ESPN and Rivals.com and as high as the No. 89 player overall by ESPN.

