|
No. 1-ranked Palmetto State prospect has Clemson in top schools
|2022 May 6, Fri 20:24-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-7 Weight: 283 Hometown: Mount Pleasant, SC (Oceanside Collegiate Academy HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.75)
Height: 6-7 Weight: 283 Hometown: Mount Pleasant, SC (Oceanside Collegiate Academy HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
#89 Overall, #10 OL, #1 SC
#89 Overall, #10 OL, #1 SC
Rivals:
#114 Overall, #9 OL, #1 SC
#114 Overall, #9 OL, #1 SC
24/7:
#96 Overall, #11 OT, #2 SC
#96 Overall, #11 OT, #2 SC
South Carolina's top-rated 2023 prospect included Clemson in his latest top schools list.
Mount Pleasant offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has the Tigers in a group of seven with Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Georgia.
Freeling has visited Clemson for Junior Day in 2022 and received a Tigers offer at Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.
He is rated the top player in South Carolina by both ESPN and Rivals.com and as high as the No. 89 player overall by ESPN.
Tags: Clemson Football, Monroe Freeling