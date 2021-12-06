Elite safety decommits from Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 6, Mon 16:13
Keon Sabb Photo
Keon Sabb - Safety
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#141 Overall, #8 S, #17 FL
Rivals:
#65 Overall, #6 DB, #9 FL
24/7:
#70 Overall, #9 S, #10 FL
Sabb is no longer committed to the Tigers
4-star safety Keon Sabb from Glassboro, NJ announced on his Instagram account on Monday that he has decommitted from Clemson.

"First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the entire coaching staff at Clemson,” Sabb posted. "I am grateful for the time and energy you have invested in me."

"Over time we have developed strong relationships, which is why it weighs so heavily on my heart that I must make a decision to take a step back from my commitment.

"With the help of family and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I wish all the best to the Clemson program and their future."

This is the same day as Brent Venables was publicly announced as the new head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Sabb recently visited the snowy Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game.

He picked off 11 interceptions over his freshman and sophomore years.

The Tigers have 13 commits currently for the 2022 class.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 73) Author
spacer TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Looks like he'll be going to Michigan. That's a tough loss.***
 gotigers37®
spacer Re: Looks like he'll be going to Michigan. That's a tough loss.***
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: Looks like he'll be going to Michigan. That's a tough loss.***
 Dugatiger®
spacer Doesn't sound like he was ever really All In anyways***
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: Doesn't sound like he was ever really All In anyways***
 nctigs
spacer That's probably right . . .
 mrmatt
spacer not shocking he wasnt fooling
 tgrfan42069
spacer Peace.
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Tiger_Fan_007®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Macrotiger
spacer Next man up... Better now than later.***
 SOLOS®
spacer ^ Absolutely ^
 tigerthree
spacer Re: ^ Absolutely ^
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: ^ Absolutely ^
 jpvenez
spacer This is a very big loss
 MoCity
spacer Total shocker in the era of me me me
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: Total shocker in the era of me me me
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Clempsun77
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 73DNGPaw
spacer I may be wrong...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: I may be wrong...
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: I may be wrong...
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: I may be wrong...
 rhettfla
spacer Are you aware that all coaches including Venables
 Knuck®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Clemsader
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Tigrdad
spacer NEXT
 svaughan
spacer Also, He Lied
 svaughan
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 CS73
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Clemsader
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 T3Tiger®
spacer You need a hug or something??
 Knuck®
spacer Re: You need a hug or something??
 T3Tiger®
spacer you don't know me... or Sabb...
 Knuck®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 tgemas
spacer Was looking forward to seeing him in Orange
 kgpittm®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 atkins007
spacer Okay Coot.***
 Clemson13
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 hoosicktiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 hoosicktiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 CUIE95
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 rhettfla
spacer They are coots posing as Clemson fans.***
 Clemson13
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 InletTiger15®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 dkmoore1975
spacer To me it’s better to know now
 tigersincepell®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Topher
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 JustMyOpinion
spacer Disappointed, yes. Surprised, no.
 thompson_creek_tiger®
spacer I’m ok with it… he isn’t a safety anyways… too big***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Orangemania91
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 leftie
spacer Guess Harbaugh gave him a nice 'sleep over' .....
 WEOWNUSC
spacer 5 Star is Elite - 4 Star in NJ is likely Very Good
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Wild Hogg
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 whisper
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Vamostigres
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 7Tiger7®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Thecatch2
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Thecatch2
spacer Re: TNET: Elite safety decommits from Clemson
 Thecatch2
Read all 73 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
