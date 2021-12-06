Elite safety decommits from Clemson

Keon Sabb Safety TigerNet: (4.75) (4.75)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#141 Overall, #8 S, #17 FL #141 Overall, #8 S, #17 FL Rivals:

#65 Overall, #6 DB, #9 FL #65 Overall, #6 DB, #9 FL 24/7:

#70 Overall, #9 S, #10 FL #70 Overall, #9 S, #10 FL 6-2200Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

4-star safety Keon Sabb from Glassboro, NJ announced on his Instagram account on Monday that he has decommitted from Clemson.

"First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the entire coaching staff at Clemson,” Sabb posted. "I am grateful for the time and energy you have invested in me."

"Over time we have developed strong relationships, which is why it weighs so heavily on my heart that I must make a decision to take a step back from my commitment.

"With the help of family and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I wish all the best to the Clemson program and their future."

This is the same day as Brent Venables was publicly announced as the new head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Sabb recently visited the snowy Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game.

He picked off 11 interceptions over his freshman and sophomore years.

The Tigers have 13 commits currently for the 2022 class.