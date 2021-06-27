BREAKING

Breaking: Elite defender commits to Clemson
by - Sunday, June 27, 2021, 4:07 PM
Jihaad Campbell - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 215   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#252 Overall, #29 OLB, #33 FL
Rivals:
#127 Overall, #7 WDE, #18 FL
24/7:
# 92 Overall, # 5 Edge, # 11 FL
Campbell is set to play at IMG Academy after a move from New Jersey.
Campbell is set to play at IMG Academy after a move from New Jersey.

Clemson picked up its third 2022 defensive pledge this month with a commitment from IMG Academy’s Jihaad Campbell on Sunday.

Campbell, who is rated as high as the No. 92 prospect overall and the No. 5 EDGE defender (247Sports), picked the Tigers over Ohio State, Georgia and Florida among more national suitors.

He recently visited Clemson and gave a rave review.

“It was a great experience," Campbell said. "A championship team and it showed by how the coaches displayed themselves. How the players focus and are locked in daily. It was just a great honor. I met with all the coaches and talked with some of the players. I toured around the facilities. The most important part I got from it was PAW Journey and life after football. How it takes you to a different level of developing young, successful men.”

His pledge boosts Clemson’s class to eight commits -- a fourth commitment this month, joining 4-star defensive backs Toriano Pride and Sherrod Covil and No. 2-rated kicker Robert Gunn. The Tigers moved back into the top-20 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings thanks to Campbell’s pledge (18th).

The New Jersey native picked up a Clemson offer last August.

Top Clemson News of the Week
