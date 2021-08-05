Elite cornerback has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Tony Mitchell Cornerback TigerNet: (4.80) (4.80)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#24 Overall, #8 CB #24 Overall, #8 CB Rivals:

#17 Overall #17 Overall 24/7:

#13 Overall, #2 CB, #1 AL #13 Overall, #2 CB, #1 AL 6-2180Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

One of the top cornerbacks in the nation has Clemson his top group.

Five-star 2023 Alabaster, Alabama defender Tony Mitchell released a top-10 with the Tigers on it Thursday.

Mitchell's top-10 is rounded out by Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Miami and Florida.

As a sophomore, Mitchell helped lead Thompson to their second straight Alabama 7A state title with 80 tackles, including 8 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and four interceptions.

Mitchell added a Clemson offer on the first day it handed them out for the 2023 class, on June 1.