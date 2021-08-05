|
Elite cornerback has Clemson in top schools
2021 Aug 5
Tony Mitchell - Cornerback
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.80)
ESPN:
#24 Overall, #8 CB
Rivals:
#17 Overall
24/7:
#13 Overall, #2 CB, #1 AL
One of the top cornerbacks in the nation has Clemson his top group.
Five-star 2023 Alabaster, Alabama defender Tony Mitchell released a top-10 with the Tigers on it Thursday.
Mitchell's top-10 is rounded out by Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Miami and Florida.
As a sophomore, Mitchell helped lead Thompson to their second straight Alabama 7A state title with 80 tackles, including 8 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and four interceptions.
Mitchell added a Clemson offer on the first day it handed them out for the 2023 class, on June 1.
top 10… pic.twitter.com/pRXB0VCTID— Tony Mitchell (@DatGuyTM) August 5, 2021
