Elite cornerback has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Aug 5, Thu 13:26
Tony Mitchell Photo
Tony Mitchell - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#24 Overall, #8 CB
Rivals:
#17 Overall
24/7:
#13 Overall, #2 CB, #1 AL
Mitchell has been on Clemson's radar.
One of the top cornerbacks in the nation has Clemson his top group.

Five-star 2023 Alabaster, Alabama defender Tony Mitchell released a top-10 with the Tigers on it Thursday.

Mitchell's top-10 is rounded out by Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Miami and Florida.

As a sophomore, Mitchell helped lead Thompson to their second straight Alabama 7A state title with 80 tackles, including 8 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and four interceptions.

Mitchell added a Clemson offer on the first day it handed them out for the 2023 class, on June 1.

ESPN analyst predicts Georgia to beat Clemson
Elite cornerback has Clemson in top schools
Clemson Women's Soccer ranked No. 5 in preseason poll
Larry Penley named GCAA District Coach of the Year
