Elite 2023 TE has Clemson in top group
Jelani Thurman - Tight End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 230 Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.64)
ESPN:
#156 Overall, #5 TE-Y, #16 GA
Rivals:
#17 TE, #24 GA
24/7:
#65 Overall, #3 TE, #4 GA
Four-star 2023 Fairburn, Georgia tight end Jelani Thurman included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.
Thurman received a Clemson offer after a visit to the spring game this month.
He has the Tigers in a group with Auburn, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee.
Thurman hauled in 31 catches for 479 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
The Tigers recently received a commitment from 4-star 2023 TE Reid Mikeska.
That’s my top 8!! @OhioStateFB @OhioState @Vol_Football @VolNetwork @OleMissFB @RebelsFBRec @AlabamaFTBL @Clemson247 @ClemsonFB @AUFAMILY @MSU_Football @CanesFootball @CaneSport @RecruitLangston pic.twitter.com/J7vyfy7E1g— jelani (@jelani3345) April 19, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Jelani Thurman