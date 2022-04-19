Elite 2023 TE has Clemson in top group

TigerNet Staff by

Jelani Thurman Tight End TigerNet: (4.64) (4.64)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 230 Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#156 Overall, #5 TE-Y, #16 GA #156 Overall, #5 TE-Y, #16 GA Rivals:

#17 TE, #24 GA #17 TE, #24 GA 24/7:

#65 Overall, #3 TE, #4 GA #65 Overall, #3 TE, #4 GA 6-5230Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Fairburn, Georgia tight end Jelani Thurman included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.

Thurman received a Clemson offer after a visit to the spring game this month.

He has the Tigers in a group with Auburn, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Thurman hauled in 31 catches for 479 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.

The Tigers recently received a commitment from 4-star 2023 TE Reid Mikeska.