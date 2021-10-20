Clemson with four top-30 commits in new 247Sports 2022 rankings
by - Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 1:54 PM
Toriano Pride Photo
Toriano Pride - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 185   Hometown: East Saint Louis, IL (East St. Louis HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#156 Overall, #15 DB, #4 IL
Rivals:
#184 Overall, #20 DB, #5 IL
24/7:
#25 Overall, #4 CB, #2 IL
Pride is a top-25 prospect now per 247Sports.
Clemson's 2022 class saw some moves up in the latest 247Sports 2022 class re-rankings.

The biggest jump came from 4-star cornerback Toriano Pride, who vaulted over 40 places to the top-25 prospects in the nation (25). He is joined there by fellow Clemson commits in defensive end Jihaad Campbell (21) and cornerback Daylen Everette (24).

At No. 26 in 247Sports' own metrics, Klubnik is the lone Tiger commit to notch 5-star status in the 247Sports Composite rankings, at No. 23 overall and the No. 2 QB in the class behind Texas A&M pledge Conner Weigman.

Clemson's class is ranked 10th overall by both the 247Sports Composite and the site's own rankings, with a third-best average rating per commit (93.07; Alabama at No. 1 there also, 94.56 and Ohio State next, 93.63).

247Sports Composite Team Rankings

1. Alabama - 287.25 (17 commits)

2. Georgia - 284.96 (20)

3. Penn State - 274.98 (26)

4. Ohio State - 272.69 (16)

5. Notre Dame - 270.71 (21)

6. Texas - 268.22 (22)

7. Oregon - 261.20 (22)

8. Oklahoma - 256.62 (16)

9. Texas A&M - 244.02 (14)

10. Clemson - 241.94 (13)

Top Clemson News of the Week
