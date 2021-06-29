Clemson two-sport enrollee wins SC Player of Year honor
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Height: 5-10   Weight: 175   Hometown: Columbia, SC (Dutch Fork HS)   Class: 2021
#83 ATH, #15 SC
# 130 ATH, # 23 SC
Taylor recently enrolled with the Tigers this summer.
Clemson two-sport enrollee Will Taylor was honored with the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year award for baseball on Tuesday.

Taylor is a standout outfielder and quarterback out of Dutch Fork High School and recently enrolled with Clemson.

He hit .450 with seven home runs, 33 RBIs and 34 runs scored, also stealing 21 bases this past season.

“Will Taylor has one of the greatest work ethics of any player I’ve ever coached,” Dutch Fork baseball coach Casey Waites told The State. “He has MLB power and speed. He is all business when he crosses the lines to play, and his baseball knowledge is at a very high level.”

Speaking of MLB, he has drawn projections as high as the top-10 for the MLB draft come July 11, which could render his time with the Tigers short.

If Taylor chooses to stay in Clemson, he is slated to fill a backup QB role this fall and eventually move to a slot receiver spot as a Tiger.

