Clemson targets see move up in new 2023 247Sports rankings

A number of Clemson targets saw movement in the latest 247Sports rankings for the 2023 class.

The Tigers have offers out to three of the top-four in the rankings with defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton (1), quarterback Arch Manning (2) and defensive lineman David Hicks (4).

Hicks, going up 22 spots, and fellow defensive line target Vic Burley, going up 20 to No. 10, were two of the bigger movers in the top tier.

Manning, who impressed in a Dabo Swinney camp stop in June, jumped up two spots.

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei's brother Matayo Uiagalelei, as an EDGE defender, is up to No. 9 overall.

In the top-25 prospects, there are 247Sports Crystal Ball projections with Clemson for Burley (100%) and cornerback AJ Harris (25% Clemson; 75% Georgia).

Clemson does not have a 2023 commitment to date.