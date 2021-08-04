Clemson targets see move up in new 2023 247Sports rankings
by - 2021 Aug 4, Wed 14:00
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Arch Manning Photo
Arch Manning - Quarterback
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 208   Hometown: New Orleans, LA (Isidore Newman HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#2 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #1 LA
Rivals:
#3 Overall
24/7:
#2 Overall, #1 QB, #1 LA
Manning dazzled in his Clemson stop in June.
Manning dazzled in his Clemson stop in June.

A number of Clemson targets saw movement in the latest 247Sports rankings for the 2023 class.

The Tigers have offers out to three of the top-four in the rankings with defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton (1), quarterback Arch Manning (2) and defensive lineman David Hicks (4).

Hicks, going up 22 spots, and fellow defensive line target Vic Burley, going up 20 to No. 10, were two of the bigger movers in the top tier.

Manning, who impressed in a Dabo Swinney camp stop in June, jumped up two spots.

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei's brother Matayo Uiagalelei, as an EDGE defender, is up to No. 9 overall.

In the top-25 prospects, there are 247Sports Crystal Ball projections with Clemson for Burley (100%) and cornerback AJ Harris (25% Clemson; 75% Georgia).

Clemson does not have a 2023 commitment to date.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN analyst predicts Georgia to beat Clemson
ESPN analyst predicts Georgia to beat Clemson
Former Clemson TE surprises hometown football team with big gift
Former Clemson TE surprises hometown football team with big gift
Clemson targets see move up in new 2023 247Sports rankings
Clemson targets see move up in new 2023 247Sports rankings
Darien Rencher gets engaged to his girlfriend
Darien Rencher gets engaged to his girlfriend
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 92 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest