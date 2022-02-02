Clemson signee analysis: Wide receiver Cole Turner

Another Alabama standout signed on with three-star receiver Cole Turner.

Committed since: 1/16/22.

Listed size: 6-2 178.

Notable: Turner was named second-team All-State (athlete) and first-team All-Region (receiver) with 42 catches for 581 yards and seven TDs and also scores as a passer, kick returner and punt returner. He is the brother of former Clemson All-American safety Nolan Turner.

Quotable: “Coach Grisham came to the school and talked to me a few weeks ago and told me his story he was at a school close to ours and he has a similar story. I found that pretty cool…He is a great guy and he’s awesome. He kind of told me he sees me playing anywhere on the field. Playing at multiple different places. He can move me around a little bit. I am more of a speed receiver and a deep threat. I can do anything and be whatever they need to be.” - Turner on his relationship with Tyler Grisham and where Grisham sees him playing with the Tigers.

Depth chart fit: Turner was a later addition to Clemson’s future receiver plans and he and four-star WR Antonio Williams will join four-star January enrollee Adam Randall this summer. This past season was a shining example of just how thin a position group can become over a season, so there’s no ruling out an early impact for any of the freshman class. It will be a matter of fall camp competition to be the difference between four games and a redshirt or more than that in year one.

Clemson bio

Named first-team All-South Metro as an athlete after recording 42 catches for 581 yards and seven touchdowns in addition to accounting for touchdowns via punt return and kickoff return … averaged 19.5 yards per punt return and 34.5 yards per kickoff return, finishing the season with 1,160 all-purpose yards … second-team all-state … coached by Buddy Anderson and Sean Calhoun at Vestavia Hills High School … initially focused on basketball before playing his first season of high school football as a junior … committed to Clemson on Jan. 16, 2022 … plans to enroll in the summer of 2022 … his late father, Kevin, played football with Dabo Swinney at Alabama … Kevin went on to play eight years in the NFL with New England and Philadelphia … his brother, Nolan, was a 2020 All-America safety who played 65 career games and earned two degrees at Clemson from 2016-21 … born April 11, 2003.

Clemson director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells on Turner: "Another great kid who fits who we are and fits the culture. Is a really dynamic athlete -- been a basketball player throughout his career. Has really committed to football in the last two years and the amount of development and growth that he's done in a short time gives you some real excitement knowing that when he gets in here and clocked in full time, he has a chance to be really special."