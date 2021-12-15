Clemson signee analysis: 4-star CB Jeadyn Lukus

TigerNet Staff by

Jeadyn Lukus Cornerback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#48 Overall, #8 CB, #2 SC #48 Overall, #8 CB, #2 SC Rivals:

#43 Overall, #5 CB, #2 SC #43 Overall, #5 CB, #2 SC 24/7:

#59 Overall, #8 CB, #2 SC #59 Overall, #8 CB, #2 SC 6-2185Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS)2022

One of the top prospects in a Palmetto State-heavy early signing class is on board now with 4-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus.

More on Lukus...

Signee analysis: Jeadyn Lukus - 4-star CB - Mauldin, SC

Committed since: 7/28/21.

Listed size: 6-2 185.

Early enrollee

Notable: Lukus leads Clemson’s quartet of top-5-rated commits in the 247Sports Composite rankings at No. 2 in the Palmetto State and top-40 nationally (39).

Quotable: "Clemson is getting one of the more low-maintenance, doesn't-care-who-gets-the-spotlight kind of guy. He's been a dream to have on the team just with that attitude of he doesn't care who gets the credit, he just wants to do his job for the team…(Clemson is) getting just an absolute specimen, one of the strongest kids in the weight room and a lot of it is just so natural. The things he can do just going through drills, you look at him and go, 'That's the difference between Division I and everybody else.' He's aggressive and where a lot of corners get a bad rep for maybe always just wanting to make plays on a ball in the air, he has no problem taking care of the ball when it's on the ground." - Mauldin coach Sayre Nesmith (Source)

Depth chart fit: Clemson is expected to lose both starting cornerbacks, and while the cupboard isn’t exactly empty there, there will be at least opportunity to provide some depth early for both Lukus and another highly-regarded incoming signee with Toriano Pride.

Clemson bio

Five-star player according to PrepStar … Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina … plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January … unanimous national top-60 player … ranked as the No. 37 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also called him the sixth-best cornerback and second-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 42 overall by Rivals.com, including ranking him as the fifth-best cornerback and second-best player in South Carolina … ESPN.com ranked him No. 48 overall, eighth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in South Carolina … ranked No. 58 overall by 247Sports, eighth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 58 overall prospect, the 11th-best cornerback and South Carolina’s second-best prospect … had 97 tackles in his last three years, playing just 23 games due to the pandemic … had eight tackles for loss and four interceptions to go with 17 passes deflected … had 74 solo tackles in career … had 29 tackles (25 solo) in 2021 … had two picks and five passes deflected … had 10 tackles against Greenville High in 2021 … added 10 tackles, including nine first hits, vs. Greenville a year earlier … posted eight stops, an interception and two passes broken up vs. T.L. Hanna in 2021, one year after posting 11 tackles against T.L. Hanna in 2020 … had a 61-yard reception vs. Spartanburg as a sophomore … had best game on defense in 2019 against Gaffney, posting eight tackles … coached by Sayre Nesmith at Mauldin High School … committed to Clemson on July 28, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 5 in high school … born Feb. 11, 2004.

#Rivals100 CB Jeadyn Lukus looking sharp so far at the 5-Star Challenge https://t.co/9kY7HIUsFR pic.twitter.com/pLLpz5DmWM — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 17, 2021

Early 2nd quarter,

Red Raiders quarterback Pro Franklin rolls left, throws toward the end zone, but Mavs defensive back and Clemson commit, Jeadyn Lukus picks it off at the 3-yard line.

?@jlukus04? ?@WSPA7? pic.twitter.com/wYvRxSHCvl — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) September 4, 2021

After landing #Rivals100 DB Jeadyn Lukus yesterday, Clemson now as the nation's most loaded cornerback class. @PaulStrelowTI looks at the Tigers haul at the position: https://t.co/Sf42dyMOO8 pic.twitter.com/vhVwrIX6e9 — Rivals (@Rivals) July 29, 2021