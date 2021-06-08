Clemson QB commit among big movers in Rivals ranking update

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX #28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX 24/7:

# 64 Overall, # 6 QB, # 14 TX # 64 Overall, # 6 QB, # 14 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Clemson's 2022 class is built on quality over quantity thus far in the recruiting rankings, ranking 25th in overall points on Rivals but tied for second in average rating per commit, and its quarterback commitment is driving the quality part of that.

Cade Klubnik leads the four-man group currently, seeing a jump up 12 spots to No. 28 overall. He is rated as the no. 4 pro-style QB for the class.

Tigers wide receiver commit Adam Randall debuted in the site's top-250, ranking No. 228 overall and the fifth-best prospect out of South Carolina.

Offensive line pledges Collin Sadler (110) and Blake Miller (115) are highly rated as well.

The quantity part would figure to go up soon as well with a number of top 2022 prospects coming to town this week, including running back Branson Robinson (No. 16 overall), cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (No. 32), athlete Keon Sabb (No. 55), all-purpose back Trevor Etienne (No. 75), cornerback Daylen Everette (No. 78), wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. (No. 85), defensive end Jihaad Campbell (No. 127), cornerback Toriano Pride (No. 183), safety Sherrod Covil (No. 233) and defensive end DJ Wesolak (4-star).

Other uncommitted prospects in the Rivals 5-stars with Clemson offers include DT Travis Shaw (No. 3; Greensboro NC), OT Julian Armella (No. 4; Ft. Lauderdale FLA), defensive end Mykel Williams (No. 25; Columbus GA) and ILB Shawn Murphy (No. 26; Manassas VA).