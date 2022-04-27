Clemson picks up first 2023 defensive commit with 4-star prospect
by - 2022 Apr 27, Wed 17:44
David Ojiegbe - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 235   Hometown: Washington, DC (St. John's HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#246 Overall, #35 DE, #2 DC
Rivals:
#30 DE, #2 DC
24/7:
#164 Overall, #20 Edge, #2 DC
David Ojiegbe is Clemson's first 2023 defensive pledge and boosts the class to four players.
David Ojiegbe is Clemson's first 2023 defensive pledge and boosts the class to four players.

Clemson picked up its first 2023 defensive commitment with four-star D.C. defensive end David Ojiegbe's pledge on Wednesday.

Ojiegbe is rated as high as the No. 164 player overall in the 2023 class (247Sports). His commitment brings Clemson into the top-25 of the 247Sports Composite team rankings (23) and third-best in the ACC with four pledges.

He had Clemson in a final group with UNC, Michigan, Maryland and Miami.

"Just the brotherhood and the family at Clemson, coach (Dabo) Swinney, Lemanski Hall -- the type of love they showed me," Ojiegbe said of the reasons for committing to Clemson on a CBS Sports broadcast. "The type of embrace they showed me when I came. They showed a lot of good love. They showed me great academics and how to be a great man. They showed me after football (life). Football is going to end one day, but one, you've got to make sure you're a good man...They preach that goodness of being a good man and a good person in the community world and also having different avenues to make money to sustain yourself after football."

Ojiegbe was at the Tigers’ spring game earlier this month.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall had Ojiegbe as a top target.

“He thinks I fit into his game pretty good. I run a 4.3 and can be an every-down strongside defensive end,” Ojiegbe told TigerNet earlier this year. “I also play weakside on run downs, so it definitely fits my playing style.”

Ojiegbe also has a connection with former high school teammate and Tigers defensive tackle Tré Williams.

"He tells me good things (about Clemson)," Ojiegbe said earlier this year. "He talks about how they work and how they're going to better your game. Me and Tré have been good friends since high school. I look up to him and want to work hard because of him. He told me to keep my head down, grind and prove to people what I can do. I've always been an underdog, so I look up to Tré. He's always given me good advice."

