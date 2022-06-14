Clemson offers No. 1 rated OT
by - 2022 Jun 14, Tue 12:09
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Daniel Calhoun - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 350   Hometown: Roswell, GA (Centennial HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#6 Overall, #1 OL, #1 GA
24/7:
#77 Overall, #3 OT, #15 GA

The top-rated offensive tackle in the 2024 class picked up a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

Five-star Roswell, Georgia prospect Daniel Calhoun reported the news via Twitter.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Calhoun said.

Rivals rates him as the top offensive tackle nationally, No. 6 overall and the top player out of Georgia.

Calhoun visited Clemson for Junior Day in early March.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offers No. 1 rated OG
Clemson offers No. 1 rated OG
Clemson offers No. 1 rated OT
Clemson offers No. 1 rated OT
Clemson to face Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic
Clemson to face Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic
Three Tigers rated among top-10 NFL draft prospects
Three Tigers rated among top-10 NFL draft prospects
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 102 Recruits (92 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest