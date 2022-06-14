|
Clemson offers No. 1 rated OT
Daniel Calhoun - Offensive Line
Height: 6-6 Weight: 350 Hometown: Roswell, GA (Centennial HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (5.00)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#6 Overall, #1 OL, #1 GA
24/7:
#77 Overall, #3 OT, #15 GA
The top-rated offensive tackle in the 2024 class picked up a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
Five-star Roswell, Georgia prospect Daniel Calhoun reported the news via Twitter.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Calhoun said.
Rivals rates him as the top offensive tackle nationally, No. 6 overall and the top player out of Georgia.
Calhoun visited Clemson for Junior Day in early March.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University ????#ALLIN @Coach__TA @Clemsonology2 @Clemson247 @RivalsFriedman @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @CoachOSullivan pic.twitter.com/uWg3VtJxkY— Daniel Calhoun (@Danielcalhoun00) June 14, 2022
