Clemson offers No. 1 ranked cornerback

Tony Mitchell Cornerback

Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023

#24 Overall, #8 null

#17 Overall

# 14 Overall, # 2 CB, # 3 AL

Another 5-star offer from Clemson has been handed out.

5-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell from Alabaster, AL announced a Clemson offer via his social media on Tuesday morning.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he tweeted.

Mitchell is regarded as the No. 1 ranked cornerback and No. 14 overall 2023 prospect by 247Sports.

As a sophomore, he helped lead Thompson to their second straight Alabama 7A state title with 80 tackles, including 8 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and four picks.

He had Clemson in his top 12 in March and is scheduled to visit Clemson later in the week for the 2021 Dabo Swinney Football camp.