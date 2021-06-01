Clemson offers No. 1 ranked cornerback
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 11:50 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Tony Mitchell - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#24 Overall, #8 null
Rivals:
#17 Overall
24/7:
# 14 Overall, # 2 CB, # 3 AL
Mitchell is a star recruit for the 2023 recruiting class
Mitchell is a star recruit for the 2023 recruiting class

Another 5-star offer from Clemson has been handed out.

5-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell from Alabaster, AL announced a Clemson offer via his social media on Tuesday morning.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he tweeted.

Mitchell is regarded as the No. 1 ranked cornerback and No. 14 overall 2023 prospect by 247Sports.

As a sophomore, he helped lead Thompson to their second straight Alabama 7A state title with 80 tackles, including 8 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and four picks.

He had Clemson in his top 12 in March and is scheduled to visit Clemson later in the week for the 2021 Dabo Swinney Football camp.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked linebacker
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 80 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest