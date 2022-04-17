|
Clemson makes top schools for 4-star defender
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD (Charles Herbert Flowers HS) Class: 2023
#107 Overall, #14 DE, #3 MD
#174 Overall, #8 DE, #2 MD
#134 Overall, #15 Edge, #4 MD
Four-star 2023 Upper Marlboro, Maryland defensive end Desmond Umeozulu released a top schools list with the Tigers on it this weekend.
He included Clemson in a group with North Carolina, Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Pitt, South Carolina, Maryland and Texas.
Umeozulu received a Clemson offer in January.
He has reported close to 40 offers already and ranks as high as the No. 8 defensive end nationally (Rivals) and No. 107 overall (ESPN).
Umeozulu was named first-team All-County and second team All-Met last season with 50 tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.
I must first thank our Father above for all that He has blessed me with and continue to do in my life. With that being said, here’s my top 9?? pic.twitter.com/pFI8Rza5fW— Desmond Umeozulu ? ? (@KashDez) April 16, 2022
#AGTG After a great conversation with @coachski_ Im blessed to recieve an offer from Clemson University ?? #LLCoachBill @CHFJAGS @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @CUcrootin pic.twitter.com/VChUjr1nWU— Desmond Umeozulu ? ? (@KashDez) January 24, 2022