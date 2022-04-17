Clemson makes top schools for 4-star defender

TigerNet Staff by

Desmond Umeozulu Defensive End TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Four-star 2023 Upper Marlboro, Maryland defensive end Desmond Umeozulu released a top schools list with the Tigers on it this weekend.

He included Clemson in a group with North Carolina, Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Pitt, South Carolina, Maryland and Texas.

Umeozulu received a Clemson offer in January.

He has reported close to 40 offers already and ranks as high as the No. 8 defensive end nationally (Rivals) and No. 107 overall (ESPN).

Umeozulu was named first-team All-County and second team All-Met last season with 50 tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

I must first thank our Father above for all that He has blessed me with and continue to do in my life. With that being said, here’s my top 9?? pic.twitter.com/pFI8Rza5fW — Desmond Umeozulu ? ? (@KashDez) April 16, 2022