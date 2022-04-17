Clemson makes top schools for 4-star defender
by - 2022 Apr 17, Sun 18:18
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Desmond Umeozulu - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 220   Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD (Charles Herbert Flowers HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#107 Overall, #14 DE, #3 MD
Rivals:
#174 Overall, #8 DE, #2 MD
24/7:
#134 Overall, #15 Edge, #4 MD

Four-star 2023 Upper Marlboro, Maryland defensive end Desmond Umeozulu released a top schools list with the Tigers on it this weekend.

He included Clemson in a group with North Carolina, Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Pitt, South Carolina, Maryland and Texas.

Umeozulu received a Clemson offer in January.

He has reported close to 40 offers already and ranks as high as the No. 8 defensive end nationally (Rivals) and No. 107 overall (ESPN).

Umeozulu was named first-team All-County and second team All-Met last season with 50 tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson makes top schools for 4-star defender
Clemson makes top schools for 4-star defender
Tigers take first ACC series of season at No. 23 Wake Forest
Tigers take first ACC series of season at No. 23 Wake Forest
WATCH: Power Rangers return for Clemson Spring Game
WATCH: Power Rangers return for Clemson Spring Game
Clemson rallies to reach extras, falls in 10th to No. 23 Deacs
Clemson rallies to reach extras, falls in 10th to No. 23 Deacs
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 116 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest