Clemson extends coveted QB offer to 5-star Manning

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson extended its first QB offer for the 2023 class -- and it’s quite the familiar name.

Five-star Arch Manning (New Orleans), grandson of Hall of Famer Archie Manning and nephew of more recent NFL standouts Eli and Peyton Manning, picked up the Tigers offer on Sunday after impressing during a Dabo Swinney Camp workout.

He’s regarded as a 5-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, and that service has Manning rated as the No. 1 quarterback in the country.

As a freshman, he led New Orleans Isidore Newman to a 9-2 record and second-round playoff appearance in Louisiana's Division III bracket. In 2020, he led Newman to a 9-1 record and Louisiana Division III state semifinal berth as a sophomore.

Arch Manning connects with Matayo Uiagalelei at Clemson’s camp.



Both are ranked as Top 15 players in the class of 2023.



?? Via: @thekjhenry / IG pic.twitter.com/oh5cCyaKqK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2021

Arch Manning throws well on the move. I was pleasantly surprised at how well he's put together, and how well he throws when moving either left or right. pic.twitter.com/xyyg5np44h — David Hood (@MDavidHood) June 5, 2021