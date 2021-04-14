Clemson debuts at No. 22 in ESPN 2022 recruiting rankings

Clemson debuted at No. 22 in ESPN's 2022 team recruiting rankings on Wednesday ($).

All four Tiger pledges for 2022 are rated in the ESPN300 as four-star prospects with the latest pledge Cade Klubnik rated as the No. 6 dual-threat QB.

"The Tigers are strong on quality as usual in the 2022 cycle, led by in-state ESPN 300 wins in Collin Sadler and WR Adam Randall. Dabo Swinney and staff went to the Lone Star State for a signal caller, winning out for dual-threat Cade Klubnik," ESPN's Craig Haubert writes, "who led Westlake High School to the Texas 6A title. Joining Sadler on the offensive line in the class is ESPN 300 OT Blake Miller out of Ohio."

Ohio State has the early lead with nine ESPN300 pledges, followed by Georgia (9), LSU (8), Notre Dame (7) and Penn State (7).

Florida State is pacing the ACC in 7th (5 ESPN300s) and BC is also ahead of Clemson in 14th (1 ESPN300).