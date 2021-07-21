Clemson commits, targets see major moves in 247Sports ranking update

TigerNet Staff by

Jihaad Campbell Defensive End TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#124 Overall, #11 LB, #13 FL #124 Overall, #11 LB, #13 FL Rivals:

#127 Overall, #7 DE, #18 FL #127 Overall, #7 DE, #18 FL 24/7:

#30 Overall, #5 Edge, #6 FL #30 Overall, #5 Edge, #6 FL 6-3215Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

There was some major movement in the 247Sports recruiting rankings for Clemson commits and targets.

IMG Academy Clemson commit Jihaad Campbell saw the biggest move up among Tiger pledges, jumping 62 spots to No. 30 overall and the No. 5 EDGE defender. Quarterback commit Cade Klubnik vaulted 27 spots to No. 37 overall and the No. 2 QB in the 2022 class.

On the minus side, IMG Academy Tigers safety pledge Keon Sabb dropped out of the top-10 and the top-50 (59), seeing a No. 1 athlete ranking turn into a No. 5 safety spot.

His cornerback teammate Daylen Everette is the highest-ranked Clemson commit currently on 247Sports (24).

A trio of targets made some big moves in wide receivers Andre Greene Jr. (+107; No. 108) and Brenen Thompson (+22; No. 141 overall) and linebacker Jaren Kanak (+144; No. 174).

Clemson's remaining Top247 commits are cornerback Toriano Pride (No. 69), wide receiver Adam Randall (No. 113) and safety Sherrod Covil (No. 194).

Offensive line commit Collin Sadler added a fourth star in 247's ranking as well.

Clemson's Team Composite ranking is 13th currently, moving up 20 spots recently with the additions of Sabb and Everette.