Clemson commit vaults up 247Sports ranking update

Cade Klubnik Quarterback

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX

#40 Overall, #4 QB, #8 TX

# 64 Overall, # 4 PRO, # 14 TX

Four-star Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik saw a big jump in 247Sports' latest recruiting rankings update Wednesday.

Klubnik, who recently qualified for the Elite 11 QB camp finals, jumped 35 spots to 64th overall and the No. 4-rated pro-style QB.

Four-star Myrtle Beach (SC) receiver commit Adam Randall held steady as the 15th-ranked receiver and fourth-best player in the state per 247.

Clemson's O-line commits are not as highly-regarded by 247Sports as other sites, with both Collin Sadler and Blake Miller staying as 3-stars.

Clemson's four-man 2022 class is currently rated 25th by the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.