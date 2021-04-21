|
Clemson commit vaults up 247Sports ranking update
|Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 2:46 PM-
|
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.74)
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#40 Overall, #4 QB, #8 TX
24/7:
# 64 Overall, # 4 PRO, # 14 TX
Four-star Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik saw a big jump in 247Sports' latest recruiting rankings update Wednesday.
Klubnik, who recently qualified for the Elite 11 QB camp finals, jumped 35 spots to 64th overall and the No. 4-rated pro-style QB.
Four-star Myrtle Beach (SC) receiver commit Adam Randall held steady as the 15th-ranked receiver and fourth-best player in the state per 247.
Clemson's O-line commits are not as highly-regarded by 247Sports as other sites, with both Collin Sadler and Blake Miller staying as 3-stars.
Clemson's four-man 2022 class is currently rated 25th by the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
