Alabama QB commits to Clemson as preferred walk-on

Caleb Nix Quarterback

Height: 6-0 Weight: 193 Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Central HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 6-0193Phenix City, AL (Central HS)2022

Central High School (Alabama) quarterback Caleb Nix announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson on Thursday.

Nix had reported scholarship offers from LA-Monroe and Troy at the FBS level.

"I am excited to accept a preferred walk-on offer to Clemson University!" Nix said on Twitter. "Thank you to Coach Swinney and Clemson University for giving me this opportunity."

He is the brother of former Auburn and now Oregon QB Bo Nix.

The younger Nix passed for 2,897 yards with 38 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and rushed for 639 yards and 12 scores as a senior en route to the state final.