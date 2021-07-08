5-star target commits to Alabama
by - Thursday, July 8, 2021, 5:39 PM
Five-star edge defender Jeremiah Alexander announced a commitment to Alabama over Clemson on Thursday.

Alexander had previously been an Alabama commit before a decommitment last October, and at one point, he named Clemson as his leader after a visit in June.

He received a Clemson offer in January.

Clemson received a commitment recently from 4-star IMG Academy defensive end Jihaad Campbell and is expected to add at least one more DE commitment in the 2022 cycle.

Read More

