5-star target commits to Alabama

Five-star edge defender Jeremiah Alexander announced a commitment to Alabama over Clemson on Thursday.

Alexander had previously been an Alabama commit before a decommitment last October, and at one point, he named Clemson as his leader after a visit in June.

He received a Clemson offer in January.

Clemson received a commitment recently from 4-star IMG Academy defensive end Jihaad Campbell and is expected to add at least one more DE commitment in the 2022 cycle.