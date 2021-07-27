5-star punter commits to Clemson
by - Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 11:24 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Jackson Smith Photo
Jackson Smith - Punter
Height: 6-5   Weight: 225   Hometown: Saraland, AL (Saraland HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Smith was at the All In Cookout over the weekend.
Smith was at the All In Cookout over the weekend.

Five-star Saraland, Alabama punter Jackson Smith announced a commitment to Clemson after a visit for the All In Cookout.

"After an awesome weekend at the #ALLIN cookout and talking to Coach Swinney and @bspiers28 I have made the decision to commit to Clemson University," Smith posted on Twitter late Tuesday.

Smith was rated as the No. 5 punter in the country by Kohl's Kicking Camps.

"In May of 2021 Smith attended a Kohl’s Showcase Camp. It was his first Kohl’s ranking event. He scored over 103 points punting from the pocket and got 'hot' in the afternoon during his drill work session. Smith hit multiple 5.0 second hang-times and had everyone's eyes on him. Smith is a 6'5 player with huge upside as a punter. As his hands and technique continue to develop he will be a special college player. Smith has D1 scholarship talent as a punter!" said the service.

He has been rated as the top punter for ProKicker.com and National Kicker Rankings.

Smith received a preferred walk-on offer from the Tigers in June.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
NFL releases statement on Deshaun Watson
NFL releases statement on Deshaun Watson
5-star punter commits to Clemson
5-star punter commits to Clemson
Clemson safety: "Being a Tiger means everything to me"
Clemson safety: "Being a Tiger means everything to me"
Ten women have filed police complaints against Deshaun Watson
Ten women have filed police complaints against Deshaun Watson
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 90 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest