5-star Clemson target commits to Georgia
|2021 Mar 25, Thu 19:00-
Malaki Starks - Athlete
Height: 6-1 Weight: 196 Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.46)
ESPN:
#31 Overall, #4 ATH, #5 GA
Rivals:
#76 Overall, #5 ATH, #6 GA
24/7:
# 13 Overall, # 2 ATH, # 2 GA
Five-star (247Sports Composite) athlete Malaki Starks stayed instate with his Thursday commitment to Georgia.
Starks also had Clemson as a strong contender, as well as Alabama. The Tigers had targeted Starks as a safety.
He is rated the No. 4 athlete overall and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia.
We currently list Clemson with seven more offers out to safeties in the 2022 class and they are all currently uncommitted.
