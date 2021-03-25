5-star Clemson target commits to Georgia

Malaki Starks Athlete TigerNet: (4.46) (4.46)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 196 Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#31 Overall, #4 ATH, #5 GA #31 Overall, #4 ATH, #5 GA Rivals:

#76 Overall, #5 ATH, #6 GA #76 Overall, #5 ATH, #6 GA 24/7:

# 13 Overall, # 2 ATH, # 2 GA # 13 Overall, # 2 ATH, # 2 GA 6-1196Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)2022

Five-star (247Sports Composite) athlete Malaki Starks stayed instate with his Thursday commitment to Georgia.

Starks also had Clemson as a strong contender, as well as Alabama. The Tigers had targeted Starks as a safety.

He is rated the No. 4 athlete overall and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia.

We currently list Clemson with seven more offers out to safeties in the 2022 class and they are all currently uncommitted.