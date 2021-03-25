5-star Clemson target commits to Georgia
TigerNet: (4.46)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 196   Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#31 Overall, #4 ATH, #5 GA
Rivals:
#76 Overall, #5 ATH, #6 GA
24/7:
# 13 Overall, # 2 ATH, # 2 GA
5-star Clemson target commits to Georgia

Five-star (247Sports Composite) athlete Malaki Starks stayed instate with his Thursday commitment to Georgia.

Starks also had Clemson as a strong contender, as well as Alabama. The Tigers had targeted Starks as a safety.

He is rated the No. 4 athlete overall and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia.

We currently list Clemson with seven more offers out to safeties in the 2022 class and they are all currently uncommitted.

