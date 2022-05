4-star WR target has Clemson in his top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Tyler Williams Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.80) (4.80)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 180 Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#162 Overall, #25 WR, #34 FL #162 Overall, #25 WR, #34 FL Rivals:

#194 Overall, #28 WR, #35 FL #194 Overall, #28 WR, #35 FL 24/7:

#32 WR, #58 FL #32 WR, #58 FL 6-3180Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Lakeland (Florida) wide receiver Tyler Williams had Clemson on his top schools list released on Sunday.

Williams had Clemson in a top-10 group with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Ole Miss among more.

He picked up a Clemson offer in late January after a visit for the Tigers' Elite Junior Day.

Williams totaled 12 catches for 366 yards and five touchdowns last season.