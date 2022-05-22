4-star Sunshine State LB has Clemson in top-5 finalists

Grayson Howard Linebacker TigerNet: (4.72) (4.72)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 223 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Andrew Jackson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#18 LB, #67 FL #18 LB, #67 FL Rivals:

#15 LB, #66 FL #15 LB, #66 FL 24/7:

#216 Overall, #17 LB, #42 FL #216 Overall, #17 LB, #42 FL 6-3223Jacksonville, FL (Andrew Jackson HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Jacksonville, Florida linebacker Grayson Howard has Clemson among his top-5 finalists.

Howard said he is limiting his recruitment to a group of Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida and South Carolina.

"This journey has been nothing but a blessing," Howard said. "I thank God everyday for giving me the opportunity to explore the world of collegiate athletics!...I will cherish these relationships forever! With that being said here is my TOP FIVE schools. I will be shutting down my recruitment as I will be focusing on these schools."

He totaled 157 tackles, 17 for loss, with three forced fumbles and an interception as a junior.

Howard picked up a Clemson offer on a visit in March.