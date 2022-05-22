|
4-star Sunshine State LB has Clemson in top-5 finalists
|2022 May 22, Sun 14:30-
|
Grayson Howard - Linebacker
Height: 6-3 Weight: 223 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Andrew Jackson HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.72)
ESPN:
#18 LB, #67 FL
Rivals:
#15 LB, #66 FL
24/7:
#216 Overall, #17 LB, #42 FL
Four-star 2023 Jacksonville, Florida linebacker Grayson Howard has Clemson among his top-5 finalists.
Howard said he is limiting his recruitment to a group of Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida and South Carolina.
"This journey has been nothing but a blessing," Howard said. "I thank God everyday for giving me the opportunity to explore the world of collegiate athletics!...I will cherish these relationships forever! With that being said here is my TOP FIVE schools. I will be shutting down my recruitment as I will be focusing on these schools."
He totaled 157 tackles, 17 for loss, with three forced fumbles and an interception as a junior.
Howard picked up a Clemson offer on a visit in March.
Let’s work. pic.twitter.com/6SBwrNdGOa— Grayson “PUP” Howard (@decaphobia) May 22, 2022
