4-star RB, Clemson legacy names top-5
by - 2021 Aug 11, Wed 11:03
Trevor Etienne Photo
Trevor Etienne - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 200   Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#155 Overall, #14 RB, #9 LA
Rivals:
#75 Overall, #2 RB, #6 LA
24/7:
#39 RB, #21 LA
Etienne got to try on a Clemson jersey of his own at the Elite Retreat (photo per his Twitter account).
Etienne got to try on a Clemson jersey of his own at the Elite Retreat (photo per his Twitter account).

Four-star Jennings, Louisiana running back Trevor Etienne has his top-5 schools named going into his senior campaign.

Etienne, brother of Clemson all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne, has Clemson in a group also populated by an SEC quartet of Florida, LSU, Alabama and Georgia.

He was on campus for the Elite Retreat in June. Etienne also competed with a 7-on-7 team with Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik and wide receiver commit Adam Randall, as well as TE target Oscar Delp at The Opening this summer.

Etienne rushed for 2,365 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,242 yards and 22 touchdowns with 257 receiving yards as a junior, earning first-team 3A All-State honors along the way.

Etienne is ranked as high as the No. 2 all-purpose back for the 2022 class by Rivals.

