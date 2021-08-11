4-star RB, Clemson legacy names top-5

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Etienne Running Back TigerNet: (4.47) (4.47)

Height: 5-10 Weight: 200 Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#155 Overall, #14 RB, #9 LA #155 Overall, #14 RB, #9 LA Rivals:

#75 Overall, #2 RB, #6 LA #75 Overall, #2 RB, #6 LA 24/7:

#39 RB, #21 LA #39 RB, #21 LA 5-10200Jennings, LA (Jennings HS)2022

Four-star Jennings, Louisiana running back Trevor Etienne has his top-5 schools named going into his senior campaign.

Etienne, brother of Clemson all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne, has Clemson in a group also populated by an SEC quartet of Florida, LSU, Alabama and Georgia.

He was on campus for the Elite Retreat in June. Etienne also competed with a 7-on-7 team with Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik and wide receiver commit Adam Randall, as well as TE target Oscar Delp at The Opening this summer.

Etienne rushed for 2,365 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,242 yards and 22 touchdowns with 257 receiving yards as a junior, earning first-team 3A All-State honors along the way.

Etienne is ranked as high as the No. 2 all-purpose back for the 2022 class by Rivals.