4-star NC lineman receives "dream" Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Sam Pendleton Offensive Line

Height: 6-4 Weight: 276 Hometown: Pfafftown, NC (Reagan HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

Four-star 2023 Pfafftown, North Carolina (Reagan High School) offensive tackle Sam Pendleton announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"After a great conversation with (Clemson O-line coach Thomas Austin), I’m very blessed to say that I have received my dream offer to play for and go to school at...Clemson. Go Tigers!!!" Pendleton said on social media.

His other reported offers include Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Louisville and South Carolina.

Pendleton camped at Clemson last summer.

He is ranked as high as the No. 230 overall prospect and No. 20 offensive tackle nationally (Rivals).

After a great conversation with @Coach__TA I’m am very blessed to say that I have received my dream offer to play for and go to school at The University of Clemson. Go tigers ??!!! @daboswinney @ClemsonFB @OLCoachCaldwell pic.twitter.com/m51Kcgb04h — Sam Pendleton (@SamPendleton7) January 14, 2022