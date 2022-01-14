|
4-star NC lineman receives "dream" Clemson offer
|2022 Jan 14, Fri 14:32-
Height: 6-4 Weight: 276 Hometown: Pfafftown, NC (Reagan HS) Class: 2023
#230 Overall, #20 OL, #5 NC
Four-star 2023 Pfafftown, North Carolina (Reagan High School) offensive tackle Sam Pendleton announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
"After a great conversation with (Clemson O-line coach Thomas Austin), I’m very blessed to say that I have received my dream offer to play for and go to school at...Clemson. Go Tigers!!!" Pendleton said on social media.
His other reported offers include Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Louisville and South Carolina.
Pendleton camped at Clemson last summer.
He is ranked as high as the No. 230 overall prospect and No. 20 offensive tackle nationally (Rivals).
Had a great time at Clemson University today. I'm so thankful for the coaches and the opportunity. @coachjtmcgee @next_fb @TAustin1114 @OLCoachCaldwell @ClemsonFB @onerunnermom @JpendletonNc pic.twitter.com/0LLTrSFIwm— Sam Pendleton (@SamPendleton7) June 6, 2021
After a great conversation with @Coach__TA I’m am very blessed to say that I have received my dream offer to play for and go to school at The University of Clemson. Go tigers ??!!! @daboswinney @ClemsonFB @OLCoachCaldwell pic.twitter.com/m51Kcgb04h— Sam Pendleton (@SamPendleton7) January 14, 2022