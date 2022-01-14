4-star NC lineman receives "dream" Clemson offer
Sam Pendleton - Offensive Line
Height: 6-4   Weight: 276   Hometown: Pfafftown, NC (Reagan HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#230 Overall, #20 OL, #5 NC
Pendleton camped at Clemson last summer.
Four-star 2023 Pfafftown, North Carolina (Reagan High School) offensive tackle Sam Pendleton announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"After a great conversation with (Clemson O-line coach Thomas Austin), I’m very blessed to say that I have received my dream offer to play for and go to school at...Clemson. Go Tigers!!!" Pendleton said on social media.

His other reported offers include Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Louisville and South Carolina.

He is ranked as high as the No. 230 overall prospect and No. 20 offensive tackle nationally (Rivals).

